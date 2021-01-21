Power configurations of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 30 Mobility GPUs which include the GeForce RTX 3080, RTX 3070 & RTX 3060 have been detailed. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series will launch in both Max-Q and Max-P flavors, featuring different core, clocks and memory configurations.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Mobility GPU Power Configurations Leak Out, GeForce RTX 3080 Up To 165W For Enthusiast Notebooks

There are three power profiles within which the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Mobility GPUs will operate. These include the base TGP (Total Graphics Power), cTGP (Configurable Total Graphics Power), and PPAB which is a dynamic AI-accelerated boost range. PPAB is mostly going to be optimized by OEM laptop makers for their solutions based on the cooling capabilities.

For Max-P variants, PPAB would deliver 15 Watts of additional power to the GPU while in Max-Q variants, this will be rated up to 20 Watts. The reason why Max-Q variants offer a higher PPAB range is that they feature lower TGP, to begin with, whereas the Max-P variants ship with higher minimum TGPs.

Now there's a report by NotebookCheck that NVIDIA has removed the Max-Q and Max-P labels from their GPUs and that OEMs are free to decide the TGPs they wish to set for their notebooks running GeForce RTX 30 Mobility GPUs. This means that the minimum TGP should therefore be intact but other metrics such as cTGP and PPAB ranges will be entirely dependent on what OEMs plan to do with them.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 16 GB Mobility GPU - Laptops Starting at $1999 US

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card will be the flagship offering within NVIDIA's RTX 30 series notebook GPU family. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Mobility will feature 48 SMs on the GA104 GPU SKU (GA104-775). This chip would feature a total of 6144 cores, a base clock of 1245 MHz, and a boost clock of 1710 MHz.

The graphics card also features 16 GB VRAM which runs across a 256-bit wide bus interface but it remains to be seen if NVIDIA is utilizing 12 or 14 Gbps DRAM modules for its mobility lineup. In the case of 14 Gbps, the GPU will be able to offer a maximum bandwidth of 448 GB/s.

The Max-Q variant of the GeForce RTX 3080 Mobility GPU will feature a starting TGP of 80W which will be configurable up to 165W. The GeForce RTX 3080 laptops will start at a price of $1999 US and will offer 100+ FPS at 1440p resolution in several gaming titles.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8 GB Mobility GPU - Laptops Starting at $1299 US

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Mobility will feature 40 SMs on the GA104 GPU SKU (presumably, the GA104-770). This chip would feature a total of 5120 cores, a base clock of 1290 MHz, and a boost of up to 1620 MHz. The graphics card also features 8 GB VRAM which runs across a 256-bit wide bus interface but it remains to be seen if NVIDIA is utilizing 12 or 14 Gbps DRAM modules for its mobility lineup. In the case of 14 Gbps, the GPU will be able to offer a maximum bandwidth of 448 GB/s.

The TGPs for the GeForce RTX 3070 will feature a base TGP of 80W too but could be configured only up to 150W. The GeForce RTX 3070 laptops will start at a price of $1299 US and will offer 90 FPS 1440p gaming.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6 GB Mobility GPU - Laptops Starting at $999 US

Lastly, we have the GeForce RTX 3060 6 GB which was also announced for the desktop segment today but with 12 GB GDDR6 memory. Both the desktop and mobility variants feature the GA106 GPU but the notebook variant comes with 30 SM units enabled, resulting in a total of 3840 CUDA cores. The graphics chip will feature clocks starting at 1283 MHz base and go up to 1703 MHz boost frequencies.

As mentioned before, the GeForce RTX 3060 6 GB graphics card will come with a total of 6 GB GDDR6 memory running across a 192-bit bus interface. The memory pin speeds are to be configured at 12 Gbps which should result in a total bandwidth of 288 GB/s. The GeForce RTX 3060 6 GB will feature TGPs of 60W and all the way up to 130W.

According to NVIDIA themselves, the RTX 3060 laptops will start at $999 US and will offer 30% better performance than Sony's PS5 console. It seems like NVIDIA is targeting the laptop as a 1080p 90 FPS gaming solution.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Mobility GPU Lineup:

GPU Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Process Node Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm GPU SKU GA106 GA104-770 GA104-775 SMs 30 40 48 CUDA Cores 3840 5120 6144 Base Clock 1283 MHz 1290 MHz 1245 MHz Boost Clock 1703 MHz 1620 MHz 1710 MHz Memory Clock 12 Gbps 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Memory Type GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory Size 6 GB 8 GB 8/16 GB Memory Bus 192-bit 256-bit 256-bit Bandwidth 288 GB/s 384 GB/s 384 GB/s TGP 60-115W 80-125W 80-150W+ Configurations Max-Q

Max-P Max-Q

Max-P Max-Q

Max-P Launch Q1 2021 Q1 2021 Q1 2021

News Source: HXL