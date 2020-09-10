NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition Unboxing And Gallery

1 hour ago
The time has come for us to pull the upcoming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition from the box and share it with our audience. Originally we filmed the video as part of the full review so if there are some weird edits it was to make it compliant with this embargo. Announced on the 21st of August and releasing on the 17th of September the NVIDIA Ampere based gaming GPUs are promising their biggest generational leap in performance yet. But, if you're wanting confirmation on that you'll need to wait a bit longer. Today we do get to share the card itself so hopefully, you'll get a better idea of the Founders Edition card, how it comes, and just get a better look at it.

Unboxing Video

Photo Gallery

The packaging for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition is even more minimal than ever on the outside but still bold and attractive. On the inside, they changed up the way the graphics card is presented. Now it is on a slight angle and laying down rather than standing straight up like it has been for the past several generations. Under the card is the usual accessory/information box but this time it features the nifty new 12-pin microfit connector.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Graphics Card Specifications

The RTX 3080 features some insane specifications such as 68 SM units which results in a total of 8704 CUDA cores. In addition to the CUDA cores, the card also comes packed with next-gen RT (Ray-Tracing) cores, Tensor cores, and brand new SM or streaming multi-processor units. Other specifications include 272 TMUs, 272 Tensor Cores, 96 ROPs, and 68 RT cores. The card has a base clock of 1440 MHz and a boost clock of 1710 MHz with a TDP of 320W.

In terms of memory, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 comes packed with 10 GB of memory and that too the next-generation GDDR6X design. With Micron's latest and greatest graphics memory dies, the RTX 3080 can deliver GDDR6X memory speeds of 19.0 Gbps. That along with a bus interface of 320-bit will deliver a cumulative bandwidth of 760 Gbps.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
GPU NameAmpere GA104-300Ampere GA102-200Ampere GA102-300
Process NodeSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nm
Die Size395.2mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2
Transistors17.4 Billion28 Billion28 Billion
CUDA Cores5888870410496
TMUs / ROPsTBA272 / 96TBA
Tensor / RT Cores184 / 46272 / 68328 / 82
Base Clock1500 MHz1440 MHz1400 MHz
Boost Clock1730 MHz1710 MHz1700 MHz
FP32 Compute20 TFLOPs30 TFLOPs36 TFLOPs
RT TFLOPs40 TFLOPs58 TFLOPs69 TFLOPs
Tensor-TOPs163 TOPs238 TOPs285 TOPs
Memory Capacity8/16 GB GDDR610/20 GB GDDR6X24 GB GDDR6X
Memory Bus256-bit320-bit384-bit
Memory Speed14 Gbps19 Gbps19.5 Gbps
Bandwidth448 Gbps760 Gbps936 Gbps
TDP220W320W350W
Price (MSRP / FE)$499 US$699 US$1499 US
Launch (Availability)October 202017th September24th September
