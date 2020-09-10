NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition Unboxing And Gallery

The time has come for us to pull the upcoming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition from the box and share it with our audience. Originally we filmed the video as part of the full review so if there are some weird edits it was to make it compliant with this embargo. Announced on the 21st of August and releasing on the 17th of September the NVIDIA Ampere based gaming GPUs are promising their biggest generational leap in performance yet. But, if you're wanting confirmation on that you'll need to wait a bit longer. Today we do get to share the card itself so hopefully, you'll get a better idea of the Founders Edition card, how it comes, and just get a better look at it.

Unboxing Video

Photo Gallery

The packaging for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition is even more minimal than ever on the outside but still bold and attractive. On the inside, they changed up the way the graphics card is presented. Now it is on a slight angle and laying down rather than standing straight up like it has been for the past several generations. Under the card is the usual accessory/information box but this time it features the nifty new 12-pin microfit connector.



























NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Graphics Card Specifications

The RTX 3080 features some insane specifications such as 68 SM units which results in a total of 8704 CUDA cores. In addition to the CUDA cores, the card also comes packed with next-gen RT (Ray-Tracing) cores, Tensor cores, and brand new SM or streaming multi-processor units. Other specifications include 272 TMUs, 272 Tensor Cores, 96 ROPs, and 68 RT cores. The card has a base clock of 1440 MHz and a boost clock of 1710 MHz with a TDP of 320W.

In terms of memory, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 comes packed with 10 GB of memory and that too the next-generation GDDR6X design. With Micron's latest and greatest graphics memory dies, the RTX 3080 can deliver GDDR6X memory speeds of 19.0 Gbps. That along with a bus interface of 320-bit will deliver a cumulative bandwidth of 760 Gbps.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications: