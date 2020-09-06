NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 performance in OpenCL and CUDA benchmarks has been leaked, showcasing an impressive performance uplift of up to 2x over the GeForce RTX 2080. NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 is the latest flagship that's launching on the 17th of September & while many enthusiasts will be looking forward to the RTX 3090, the RTX 3080 comes at an insanely sweet pricing segment that's hard to ignore by many.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Is An Insane Graphics Card For OpenCL & CUDA Intensive Workloads - Up To 2X Faster Than The RTX 2080

The several performance benchmarks were compiled by Videocardz and come from within OpenCL and Compuebench databases. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card was tested with NVIDIA GeForce 456.16 drivers but it is early to say whether these are the final drivers or not. The OpenCL and CUDA benchmarks here should not be representative of final gaming performance as they can only take advantage of certain sections of the GPU and not utilize the majority of the features that are brand new for Ampere.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series & Ampere GPUs Further Detailed – GA102/GA104 GPU Specs & RTX 3090, RTX 3080, RTX 3070 Performance & Features Revealed

Looking at the performance numbers in CUDA tests, the graphics card is about 68% faster than the GeForce RTX 2080 and 38% faster than the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti on average. The GeForce RTX 3080, in some cases, is up to 2x faster than the GeForce RTX 2080 and up to 60% faster than the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti which is quite impressive for the new flagship graphics card which costs only $699 US.

In OpenCL tests, the GeForce RTX 3080 is once again 68% faster than the GeForce RTX 2080 on average but gains a little bit more performance over the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti with a 41% lead over the last-generation graphics card. Once again, the GeForce RTX 3080 could be seen being 2x faster than the GeForce RTX 2080 and up to 60% faster than the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Graphics Card Specifications

The RTX 3080 features some insane specifications such as 68 SM units which results in a total of 8704 CUDA cores. In addition to the CUDA cores, the card also comes packed with next-gen RT (Ray-Tracing) cores, Tensor cores, and brand new SM or streaming multi-processor units. Other specifications include 272 TMUs, 272 Tensor Cores, 96 ROPs, and 68 RT cores. The card has a base clock of 1440 MHz and a boost clock of 1710 MHz with a TDP of 320W.

In terms of memory, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 comes packed with 10 GB of memory and that too the next-generation GDDR6X design. With Micron's latest and greatest graphics memory dies, the RTX 3080 can deliver GDDR6X memory speeds of 19.0 Gbps. That along with a bus interface of 320-bit will deliver a cumulative bandwidth of 760 Gbps.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 GPU Name Ampere GA104-300 Ampere GA102-200 Ampere GA102-300 Process Node Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Die Size 395.2mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 Transistors 17.4 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion CUDA Cores 5888 8704 10496 TMUs / ROPs TBA 272 / 96 TBA Tensor / RT Cores 184 / 46 272 / 68 328 / 82 Base Clock 1500 MHz 1440 MHz 1400 MHz Boost Clock 1730 MHz 1710 MHz 1700 MHz FP32 Compute 20 TFLOPs 30 TFLOPs 36 TFLOPs RT TFLOPs 40 TFLOPs 58 TFLOPs 69 TFLOPs Tensor-TOPs 163 TOPs 238 TOPs 285 TOPs Memory Capacity 8/16 GB GDDR6 10/20 GB GDDR6X 24 GB GDDR6X Memory Bus 256-bit 320-bit 384-bit Memory Speed 14 Gbps 19 Gbps 19.5 Gbps Bandwidth 448 Gbps 760 Gbps 936 Gbps TDP 220W 320W 350W Price (MSRP / FE) $499 US $699 US $1499 US Launch (Availability) October 2020 17th September 24th September

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Cards Price & Availability

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 will be launching to consumers on the 17th of September, 2020. The reference Founders Edition variant will cost $699 US. The NVIDIA RTX 3080 will feature a price of $699 (MSRP) however custom models will vary depending on their design and the extra horse-power that they have to offer. For users who are waiting for performance reviews, the NDA for that will lift on the 14th of September for the RTX 3080.

There aren't any detailed performance numbers that NVIDIA is sharing right now but from what has been showcased, the GeForce RTX 3070 is faster than an RTX 2080 Ti, the RTX 3080 is a good bit ahead of the RTX 2080 Ti and the RTX 3090 is about as much as 50% faster than the RTX 2080 Ti which is very impressive for the full lineup stack. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 itself is claimed to be twice as fast as the RTX 2080 and is considerably faster than the RTX 2080 Ti making it a perfect 60 FPS 4K gaming graphics card for its price.