NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ethereum Crypto Mining Performance Leaks Out, Up To 93 MH/s When Overclocked

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 launches in two days and the mining performance of the Ampere GPU based flagship has leaked out over at Videocardz. The mining performance of the graphics card is evaluated within the Ethereum using the DaggerHashimoto algorithm.

There are reports of a resurgence in the mining segment which might cause inflated prices and lower stock for upcoming graphics cards so the leaked benchmarks might not come out as great news for all the consumers waiting to get hands on new graphics cards. This is mainly because if mining does kick-off, then crypto miners are going to flock the market to get whatever GPU they can get their hands on hence causing a low supply which would eventually lead to higher prices of consumer-based graphics cards.

As for the mining performance itself, the GeForce RTX 3080 has a mining rate of 73-74 MH/s out of the box on Ethereum DaggerHashimoto algorithm. The performance reaches up to 82-84 MH/s and overclocking the card leads to a maximum performance output of up to 92-93 MH/s. Currently, the AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT outputs around 50-54 MH/s while the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti delivers up to 54 MH/s.

Following are the output rates produced by the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 at both stock & overclock specs:





For comparison, the now EOL'd Radeon VII delivered some pretty nice rates in Ethereum, yielding up to 90 MH/s at just 245W. The maximum rate went up to 96 MH/s with a maximum overclock as reported over at the EtherMining subreddit. The issue, however, as cited above, is that Radeon VII has been discontinued and AMD's current stock only consists of Navi based offerings. AMD's next-generation RDNA 2 cards including the halo "Big Navi" product are indeed coming out soon with an official unveiling planned for 28th October but that would suggest a launch timeframe by end of 2020 (November).

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Graphics Card Specifications

The RTX 3080 features some insane specifications such as 68 SM units which results in a total of 8704 CUDA cores. In addition to the CUDA cores, the card also comes packed with next-gen RT (Ray-Tracing) cores, Tensor cores, and brand new SM or streaming multi-processor units. Other specifications include 272 TMUs, 272 Tensor Cores, 96 ROPs, and 68 RT cores. The card has a base clock of 1440 MHz and a boost clock of 1710 MHz with a TDP of 320W.

In terms of memory, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 comes packed with 10 GB of memory and that too the next-generation GDDR6X design. With Micron's latest and greatest graphics memory dies, the RTX 3080 can deliver GDDR6X memory speeds of 19.0 Gbps. That along with a bus interface of 320-bit will deliver a cumulative bandwidth of 760 Gbps.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 GPU Name Ampere GA104-200 Ampere GA104-300 Ampere GA102-200 Ampere GA102-300 Process Node Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Die Size 395.2mm2 395.2mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 Transistors 17.4 Billion 17.4 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion CUDA Cores 4864 5888 8704 10496 TMUs / ROPs TBA TBA 272 / 96 TBA Tensor / RT Cores 152 / 38 184 / 46 272 / 68 328 / 82 Base Clock TBA 1500 MHz 1440 MHz 1400 MHz Boost Clock TBA 1730 MHz 1710 MHz 1700 MHz FP32 Compute TBA 20 TFLOPs 30 TFLOPs 36 TFLOPs RT TFLOPs TBA 40 TFLOPs 58 TFLOPs 69 TFLOPs Tensor-TOPs TBA 163 TOPs 238 TOPs 285 TOPs Memory Capacity 8 GB GDDR6 8/16 GB GDDR6 10/20 GB GDDR6X 24 GB GDDR6X Memory Bus 256-bit 256-bit 320-bit 384-bit Memory Speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps 19 Gbps 19.5 Gbps Bandwidth 448 Gbps 448 Gbps 760 Gbps 936 Gbps TDP 180W? 220W 320W 350W Price (MSRP / FE) $399 US? $499 US $699 US $1499 US Launch (Availability) October 2020 15th October 17th September 24th September

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Cards Price & Availability

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 will be launching to consumers on the 17th of September, 2020. The reference Founders Edition variant will cost $699 US. The NVIDIA RTX 3080 will feature a price of $699 (MSRP) however custom models will vary depending on their design and the extra horse-power that they have to offer. For users who are waiting for performance reviews, the NDA for that will lift on the 16th of September for the RTX 3080.

There aren't any detailed performance numbers that NVIDIA is sharing right now but from what has been showcased, the GeForce RTX 3070 is faster than an RTX 2080 Ti, the RTX 3080 is a good bit ahead of the RTX 2080 Ti and the RTX 3090 is about as much as 50% faster than the RTX 2080 Ti which is very impressive for the full lineup stack. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 itself is claimed to be twice as fast as the RTX 2080 and is considerably faster than the RTX 2080 Ti making it a perfect 60 FPS 4K gaming graphics card for its price.