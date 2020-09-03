NVIDIA has just published a new performance comparison of its GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card versus the previous generation flagship, the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti at 4K resolution. The demo title used is Doom Eternal which was running at Ultra Nightmare settings and it looks like the GeForce RTX 3080 is giving the Turing flagship a run for its money with blistering fast performance.

The performance video published by NVIDIA shows the GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, both running on a similar test configuration, in Doom Eternal. The game was tested at the 4K resolution with the quality set to the Ultra Nightmare preset which is the highest visual fidelity level the game has to offer.

In terms of performance, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 was shown averaging around 120 FPS in scenes with pure action while in some instances, the GeForce RTX 3080 was around 70-80% fast compared to the last-generation flagship. The maximum FPS that the GeForce RTX 3080 achieved landed in at around 160-170 FPS whereas the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti could only manage a max FPS of around 110-120 FPS. You can see the video for yourself below:





What's way more impressive about these numbers is that not only is the card so fast but it also features a price almost 1/2 the price of the RTX 2080 Ti which was priced over $1000 US. For $699, the RTX 3080 is turning out as an insane product for gamers around the globe. This is even more exciting news for enthusiasts who will be upgrading to the GeForce RTX 3090 as that card will be in a whole different level of performance when it launches just a week after the 3080.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 GPU Name Ampere GA104-300 Ampere GA102-200 Ampere GA102-300 Process Node Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Die Size TBD TBD TBD Transistors TBD 28 Billion 28 Billion CUDA Cores 5888 8704 10496 TMUs / ROPs TBD TBD TBD Tensor / RT Cores TBD TBD TBD Base Clock 1500 MHz 1440 MHz 1400 MHz Boost Clock 1730 MHz 1710 MHz 1700 MHz FP32 Compute 20 TFLOPs 30 TFLOPs 36 TFLOPs RT TFLOPs 40 TFLOPs 58 TFLOPs 69 TFLOPs Tensor-TOPs 163 TOPs 238 TOPs 285 TOPs Memory Capacity 8/16 GB GDDR6 10/20 GB GDDR6X 24 GB GDDR6X Memory Bus 256-bit 320-bit 384-bit Memory Speed 14 Gbps 19 Gbps 19.5 Gbps Bandwidth 448 Gbps 760 Gbps 936 Gbps TDP 220W 320W 350W Price (MSRP / FE) $499 US $699 US $1499 US Launch (Availability) October 2020 17th September 24th September

The RTX 3080 features some insane specifications such as 68 SM units which results in a total of 8704 CUDA cores. In addition to the CUDA cores, the card also comes packed with next-gen RT (Ray-Tracing) cores, Tensor cores, and brand new SM or streaming multi-processor units.

In terms of memory, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 comes packed with 10 GB of memory and that too the next-generation GDDR6X design. With Micron's latest and greatest graphics memory dies, the RTX 3080 can deliver GDDR6X memory speeds of 19.0 Gbps. That along with a bus interface of 320-bit will deliver a cumulative bandwidth of 760 Gbps.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 will be launching to consumers on the 17th of September, 2020. The reference Founders Edition variant will cost $699 US. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 will feature a price of $699 (MSRP) however custom models will vary depending on their design and the extra horse-power that they have to offer.

There aren't any detailed performance numbers that NVIDIA is sharing right now but from what has been showcased, the GeForce RTX 3070 is faster than an RTX 2080 Ti, the RTX 3080 is a good bit ahead of the RTX 2080 Ti and the RTX 3090 is about as much as 50% faster than the RTX 2080 Ti which is very impressive for the full lineup stack. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 itself is twice as fast as the RTX 2080 and is considerably faster than the RTX 2080 Ti making it a perfect 60 FPS 4K gaming graphics card.