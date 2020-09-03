  ⋮    ⋮  

NVIDIA Shows GeForce RTX 3080 vs GeForce RTX 2080 Ti 4K Gaming Performance in Doom Eternal, Around 120 FPS On Average

By
45 mins ago
NVIDIA has just published a new performance comparison of its GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card versus the previous generation flagship, the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti at 4K resolution. The demo title used is Doom Eternal which was running at Ultra Nightmare settings and it looks like the GeForce RTX 3080 is giving the Turing flagship a run for its money with blistering fast performance.

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 Destroys The GeForce RTX 2080 Ti In Doom Eternal at 4K Resolution, Video Performance Comparison Shows Around 120 FPS on Average

The performance video published by NVIDIA shows the GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, both running on a similar test configuration, in Doom Eternal. The game was tested at the 4K resolution with the quality set to the Ultra Nightmare preset which is the highest visual fidelity level the game has to offer.

NVIDIA Details Its GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Cards During Reddit Q&A – New SM Design, RTX IO, DLSS 2.1, PCIe Gen 4 & More

In terms of performance, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 was shown averaging around 120 FPS in scenes with pure action while in some instances, the GeForce RTX 3080 was around 70-80% fast compared to the last-generation flagship. The maximum FPS that the GeForce RTX 3080 achieved landed in at around 160-170 FPS whereas the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti could only manage a max FPS of around 110-120 FPS. You can see the video for yourself below:

  • nvidia-geforce-rtx-3080-vs-geforce-rtx-2080-ti-4k-gaming-performance_doom-eternal_2
  • nvidia-geforce-rtx-3080-vs-geforce-rtx-2080-ti-4k-gaming-performance_doom-eternal_1

What's way more impressive about these numbers is that not only is the card so fast but it also features a price almost 1/2 the price of the RTX 2080 Ti which was priced over $1000 US. For $699, the RTX 3080 is turning out as an insane product for gamers around the globe. This is even more exciting news for enthusiasts who will be upgrading to the GeForce RTX 3090 as that card will be in a whole different level of performance when it launches just a week after the 3080.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
GPU NameAmpere GA104-300Ampere GA102-200Ampere GA102-300
Process NodeSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nm
Die SizeTBDTBDTBD
TransistorsTBD28 Billion28 Billion
CUDA Cores5888870410496
TMUs / ROPsTBDTBDTBD
Tensor / RT CoresTBDTBDTBD
Base Clock1500 MHz1440 MHz1400 MHz
Boost Clock1730 MHz1710 MHz1700 MHz
FP32 Compute20 TFLOPs30 TFLOPs36 TFLOPs
RT TFLOPs40 TFLOPs58 TFLOPs69 TFLOPs
Tensor-TOPs163 TOPs238 TOPs285 TOPs
Memory Capacity8/16 GB GDDR610/20 GB GDDR6X24 GB GDDR6X
Memory Bus256-bit320-bit384-bit
Memory Speed14 Gbps19 Gbps19.5 Gbps
Bandwidth448 Gbps760 Gbps936 Gbps
TDP220W320W350W
Price (MSRP / FE)$499 US$699 US$1499 US
Launch (Availability)October 202017th September24th September

The RTX 3080 features some insane specifications such as 68 SM units which results in a total of 8704 CUDA cores. In addition to the CUDA cores, the card also comes packed with next-gen RT (Ray-Tracing) cores, Tensor cores, and brand new SM or streaming multi-processor units.

In terms of memory, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 comes packed with 10 GB of memory and that too the next-generation GDDR6X design. With Micron's latest and greatest graphics memory dies, the RTX 3080 can deliver GDDR6X memory speeds of 19.0 Gbps. That along with a bus interface of 320-bit will deliver a cumulative bandwidth of 760 Gbps.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) Starts Receiving Wall Street Laurels for the Stellar RTX 30 Series Cards – Bank of America Pegs a New Street-High Stock Price Target

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 will be launching to consumers on the 17th of September, 2020. The reference Founders Edition variant will cost $699 US. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 will feature a price of $699 (MSRP) however custom models will vary depending on their design and the extra horse-power that they have to offer.

There aren't any detailed performance numbers that NVIDIA is sharing right now but from what has been showcased, the GeForce RTX 3070 is faster than an RTX 2080 Ti, the RTX 3080 is a good bit ahead of the RTX 2080 Ti and the RTX 3090 is about as much as 50% faster than the RTX 2080 Ti which is very impressive for the full lineup stack. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 itself is twice as fast as the RTX 2080 and is considerably faster than the RTX 2080 Ti making it a perfect 60 FPS 4K gaming graphics card.

