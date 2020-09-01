  ⋮  

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 “Gaming King” Graphics Card Announced For $499 US – 8 GB GDDR6, 5888 Cores & Faster Than An RTX 2080 Ti

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3070 is officially announced and it takes the throne not only of the flagship GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards but also the fastest gaming graphics card on the planet. The GeForce RTX 3070 makes use of the Ampere GPU architecture which is making its official debut on the consumer PC gaming segment today.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Graphics Card Unveiled -  5888 Cores, 8 GB GDDR6 VRAM & Faster Than The RTX 2080 Ti For Just $499 US

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 is a force to be reckoned with. It takes the throne of the fastest PC gaming graphics card with nothing coming even close to it. It's surprisingly much faster than the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti which is its Turing based predecessor.

NVIDIA designed the GeForce RTX 3070 is designed to be the gaming champ, powering the next-generation of AAA gaming titles with superb visuals and insane fluidity. It's not just the FPS that matters these days, its visuals, and a smoother frame rate too and this is exactly what the GeForce RTX 30 series is made to excel at. There's a lot to talk about regarding NVIDIA's flagship Ampere gaming graphics cards so let's start off with the specifications.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Graphics Card Specifications - GA104 GPU & 8 GB GDDR6 Memory

At the heart of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card lies the GA104 GPU. The GA104 is one of the many Ampere GPUs that we will be getting on the gaming segment. The GA104 GPU is the second-fastest Ampere chip in the stack. The GPU is based on Samsung's 8nm process node.

For the GeForce RTX 3070, NVIDIA has enabled a total of 46 SM units on its flagship which results in a total of 5888 CUDA cores. In addition to the CUDA cores, NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3070 also comes packed with next-generation RT (Ray-Tracing) cores, Tensor cores, and brand new SM or streaming multi-processor units.

In terms of memory, the GeForce RTX 3070 features 8 GB of GDDR6 memory. The GeForce RTX 3070 comes with memory at speeds of 16 Gbps. That along with a full uncut bus interface of 256-bit will deliver a cumulative bandwidth of 512 Gbps.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080NVIDIA GeForce RTX RTX 3090
GPU NameAmpere GA104-300Ampere GA102-200Ampere GA102-300
Process NodeSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nm
Die SizeTBDTBDTBD
TransistorsTBD28 Billion28 Billion
CUDA Cores5888870410496
TMUs / ROPsTBDTBDTBD
Tensor / RT CoresTBDTBDTBD
Base Clock1500 MHz1440 MHz1400 MHz
Boost Clock1730 MHz1710 MHz1700 MHz
FP32 Compute20 TOPs30 TFLOPs36 TFLOPs
RT TFLOPs40 TFLOPs58 TFLOPs69 TFLOPs
Tensor-TOPs163 TOPs238 TOPs285 TOPs
Memory Capacity8/16 GB GDDR610/20 GB GDDR6X24 GB GDDR6X
Memory Bus256-bit320-bit384-bit
Memory Speed16 Gbps19 Gbps19.5 Gbps
Bandwidth512 Gbps760 Gbps936 Gbps
TDP220W320W350W
Price (MSRP / FE)$499 US$699 US$1499 US
Launch (Availability)17th September17th September17th September

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Graphics Card Cooling & Design- Next-Gen NVTTM Founders Edition Design

NVIDIA has developed one of their best and most powerful Founders Edition cooling design to date for the GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards. NVIDIA explained that higher performance requires a new form of cooling solution and as such, it has prepared a unique cooling solution for its next-gen cards which will keep GPUs running cool while staying quiet by utilizing several new & existing tech.

The Founders Edition cooling makes use of a full aluminum alloy heatsink with dual-sided axial-tech based fans. The cooler heatsink is coated with a nano-carbon coating and should do a really good job at keeping the temperatures in control.

The design is interesting in the sense that not only does it goes all out with a fin and heat pipe design. This is the first design of its kind since the original Founders Edition GeForce GTX 780 that makes use of a much larger heatsink area.

It also comes with a unique fan placement, one on the front and one at the bottom. This push & pull fan configuration which as it is referred to is said to push heat out of the exhaust vents much more effectively. There will be some air that will be blown out inside the case from the back of the card itself but that shouldn't be a major cause of concern as modern CPU Air or Liquid coolers do a really good job venting out air from within the case.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Graphics Card PCB & Power - Designed To Be Overclocked!

The GeForce RTX 30 series Founders Edition cards will be featuring the 12-pin Micro-Fit 3.0 power connectors. These connectors don't require a power supply upgrade as the cards will ship with bundled 2x 8-pin to 1x 12-pin connectors so you can run your latest graphics card without any compatibility issues.

The placement of the 12-pin connector on the PCB is also noteworthy. It is placed in a vertical position and judging by the PCB design, we can tell why NVIDIA moved to a single 12-pin plug instead of the standard dual 8-pin design. There's limited room on the PCB to do stuff and as such, it was necessary to go for a more small and compact power input.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Graphics Card Price & Availability - Both Custom & Reference Designs at Launch

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 is being announced today and will be launching to consumers on the 17th of September 2020. The first wave of graphics cards to hit the market would be the reference Founders Edtion variant which will cost $499 US. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 will feature a price of $499 (MSRP) however custom models will vary depending on their design and the extra horse-power that they have to offer.

