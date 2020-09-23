During an internal roadmap presentation, GALAX confirmed that NVIDIA is preparing several new SKUs for its Ampere GeForce RX 30 series family which would include the GeForce RTX 3080 20 GB, GeForce RTX 3070 SUPER/Ti, and the GeForce RTX 3060 graphics cards.

NVIDIA Readies GeForce RTX 3080 20 GB, GeForce RTX 3070 SUPER/Ti & GeForce RTX 3060 Graphics Cards

The roadmap which is part of an internal presentation was leaked by unknown sources at Baidu Forums and was spotted by Twitter users @9550Pro & @harukaze5719. The roadmap shows that NVIDIA plans to release at least three new SKUs in its GeForce RTX 30 series lineup. These include the GeForce RTX 3080 20 GB, GeForce RTX 3070 SUPER/Ti, and the GeForce RTX 3060 which have also been rumored in various leaks over the past few weeks.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 20 GB Graphics Card

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 20 GB graphics card as the name suggests will feature twice the memory as the existing GeForce RTX 3080 10 GB model. The graphics card is expected to come with dual-sided memory and positioned directly against AMD's Big Navi Radeon RX 6900 XT GPU which is expected to feature 16 GB of GDDR6 memory. Aside from the memory, there have been rumors that the card may feature faster clocks and a slightly better core configuration.

As per the leaked roadmap, the GeForce RTX 3080 20 GB will sit between the 10 GB RTX 3080 and 24 GB RTX 3090 graphics cards. Both 10 GB and 20 GB models will exist within the lineup except that you'd have to pay more for the 20 GB model versus the reference MSRP of $699 US for the standard 10 GB variant. There are rumors that the pricing could end up around $899 US for the 20 GB variant.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 16 GB Graphics Card

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 16 GB graphics card which is also rumored as the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti or GeForce RTX 3070 SUPER is said to feature the PG142 SKU 0 board which is a new variant for the Ampere RTX 30 series lineup. The graphics card is said to feature the full GA104 die with 6144 CUDA Cores and up to 16 GB of GDDR6 memory. This card will be positioned against the $499 US mainstream performance Navi offerings.

The card slots between the GeForce RTX 3080 10 GB and GeForce RTX 3070 8 GB models. Based on that, the card should easily exceed the performance of a reference GeForce RTX 2080 Ti card. Price-wise, the card should hit the retail segment at around $599 US range.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Graphics Card

Lastly, there's the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card which is mentioned in the roadmap and listed right next to the GeForce RTX 2080 and GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER graphics cards. Similar to the GeForce RTX 3070, the GeForce RTX 3060 should be close to the GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER when overall performance is compared which includes RTX and DLSS games. We also don't know if this will be the standard RTX 3060 SKU or the rumored TI/SUPER variant.

In terms of specifications, the GeForce RTX 3060 (Ti/SUPER) is expected to feature the PG142 PCB and utilize the GA104-200 GPU core. This chip will feature 4864 CUDA cores in 38 SMs compared to the 5888 cores featured on the RTX 3070 which has 46 SMs enabled for its GA104 GPU. The card is also said to feature 8 GB of GDDR6 memory which is a nice upgrade over the standard GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card but then again, this is more of a successor to the GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER which also features 8 GB memory and came with the TU104 core upgrade.

NVIDIA is aware that AMD might try to leverage the higher VRAM capacity as a big marketing point for its RDNA 2 lineup which is why NVIDIA wants to offer its own higher VRAM offerings. The 20 GB RTX 3080 could be ideally positioned against a 16 GB card while a 16 GB RTX 3070 can be a good marketing standpoint against a 12 GB variant. That's not to say that the lower-VRAM cards that are already out by then wouldn't offer great performance but like I said, the amount of VRAM will be huge for marketing this gen.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 "Ampere' Graphics Card Rumored Lineup:

Graphics Card Name GPU Name CUDA Cores / SMs Memory Capacity Memory Bus Bandwidth TDP Launch Timeframe NVIDIA GeForce RTX RTX 3090 Ampere GA102-300 10496 (82) 24 GB GDDR6X 384-bit 936 Gbps (19.5 Gbps) 350W September 2020 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti/SUPER? Ampere GA102-250? TBD 20 GB GDDR6X 320-bit TBD TBD TBD NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ampere GA102-200 8704 (68) 10 GB GDDR6X 320-bit 760 Gbps (19 Gbps) 320W September 2020 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti/SUPER? Ampere GA104-400? 6144 (48)? 16 GB GDDR6X 256-bit TBD TBD TBD NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ampere GA104-300 5888 (46) 8 GB GDDR6 256-bit 512 Gbps (16 Gbps) 220W October 2020 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti/SUPER? Ampere GA104-200? 4864 (38)? 8 GB GDDR6? 256-bit? TBD TBD TBD NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ampere GA106-300? TBD 6 GB GDDR6? 192-bit? TBD TBD November 2020?

Once again, these cards are still in a rumored territory for now and don't expect any information from NVIDIA to come out at least until AMD is done with its launch. We will keep you posted if we hear any more details on the remaining Ampere (RTX 30) cards.