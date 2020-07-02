NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards are no mystery and while we wait to see what the green team has in their sleeves for gamers, the first custom design based on the next-gen Ampere GPU architecture has leaked out and it looks like the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is headed our way real soon.

NVIDIA's First Ampere GPU Custom Design Leaks Out, The ASUS GeForce RTX 3080 Ti ROG STRIX

The latest and what seems to be a huge leak has been brought to our attention by Videocardz. It looks like NVIDIA isn't the only one who's going all steam ahead with its next-gen Ampere GPUs but its AIB partners are also following suit and readying their own custom designs for next-gen GeForce RTX 30 series cards.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs Deliver 60+ FPS at 4K & 100+ FPS at 1440p in Death Stranding Using DLSS 2.0 Quality Settings

One such card, the ASUS ROG STRIX GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, has leaked out. It is reported that the custom design was showcased during an internal ASUS presentation where the graphics card was presented. The title of the picture reads next-gen ROG Strix which means that this might be our first look at the upcoming cooler for ASUS's flagship cards.

What's interesting about this picture is the fact that it actually lists the RTX 3080 Ti branding & not RTX 3090 as many rumors have been saying over the past few weeks. As for the design of the card, the ASUS ROG STRIX GeForce RTX 3080 Ti looks rather impressive with a more aggressive look that comes with three axial-tech based fans and a massive heatsink underneath the shroud.

ASUS may also be investing in some cool features such as an OLED display and we can see the addition of a large LED panel on the side of the card. There are no additional details such as the specifications or the launch date of the card but we are hoping to learn them soon enough if the cards are already getting custom designs built around them this early.

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ultra With 4 GB GDDR6 Memory Brought To Life – TU106 Core With 896 Cores, 12 Gbps Dies

Aside from that, there are already some interesting takeaways to consider from this leak if it is indeed true. First of all, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti wasn't part of any of the rumors that we have been hearing for a while now. The majority of the rumors have talked about three graphics cards that would form up the top section of the Ampere consumer lineup, these include the GeForce RTX 3080, the GeForce RTX 3090, and a new RTX Titan graphics card.

We did raise the possibility of the RTX 3090 graphics card being an internal naming scheme for the RTX 3080 Ti which is why we've been hearing those rumors for a while now with no mention of the Ti card. The RTX 3080 non-Ti has been pictured in several leaks which showed us its entire shroud and what lies underneath it too.