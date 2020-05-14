NVIDIA has unveiled the GA100 GPU, their first and also the world's largest 7nm chip based on its next-gen Ampere GPU architecture. Featuring 20 times the performance of its predecessor, the Volta GPU, Ampere ushers in a new era of high-performance computing, being the first GPU in the world to deliver a peak compute power of greater than 1 Peta-Ops per second for AI/DNN.

Powered by the next-generation Ampere GPU architecture, the Tesla A100 is an impressive board for the HPC market. The first thing that we have to talk about any HPC GPU is its specs & Ampere is a monster of a chip. NVIDIA went all out with 7nm process node, making GA100 the largest 7nm chip in production but that's not all, it's also the most advanced and feature-pack chip in the industry as of right now.

The Ampere GA100 GPU is once again based on a bleeding-edge 7nm process node and has a gargantuan count of 54 Billion transistors packed within it. The chip is expected to pack 128 SM units, equalling a total of 8192 CUDA cores. That alone is a 50% increase in the total number of cores. For memory, we are looking at six HBM stacks that point out a 6144-bit bus interface. The memory dies are definitely from Samsung who has been NVIDIA's strategic memory partner for HPC-centric GPUs.

Samsung has recently announced its HBM2E DRAM which features 16 Gb dies. Depending on the height of the stacks, NVIDIA could offer anywhere from 48 GB (4-hi) to all the way up to 96 GB (8-Hi) which is just insane amounts of VRAM compared to the existing Tesla V100 which maxes out at 32 GB. The HBM2E stacks also deliver increased speeds of up to 3.2 Gbps, allowing for up to 410 GB/s bandwidth or 2.5 TB/s bandwidth or even faster if NVIDIA decides to go for the 4.2 Gbps dies that will result in 3.2 TB/s bandwidth for the entire chip which is an amazing technical feat.

In terms of performance, the Ampere GA100 GPU delivers 1 Peta-OPs which is a 20x increase over the Volta GV100 GPU. The double-precision performance is rated at 2.5x higher over NVIDIA's Volta GV100 GPU which should end up somewhere around 20 TFLOPs FP64 since Volta features around 8 TFLOPs FP64 compute power. This would mean that the single-precision performance is rated at over 40 TFLOPs (FP32) which would be mind-blowing for the HPC segment.

NVIDIA Ampere GA100 GPU Based Tesla A100 Specs:

NVIDIA Tesla Graphics Card Tesla K40

(PCI-Express) Tesla M40

(PCI-Express) Tesla P100

(PCI-Express) Tesla P100 (SXM2) Tesla V100 (SXM2) Tesla V100S (PCIe) Tesla A100 (SXM3) GPU GK110 (Kepler) GM200 (Maxwell) GP100 (Pascal) GP100 (Pascal) GV100 (Volta) GV100 (Volta) GA100 (Ampere) Process Node 28nm 28nm 16nm 16nm 12nm 12nm 7nm Transistors 7.1 Billion 8 Billion 15.3 Billion 15.3 Billion 21.1 Billion 21.1 Billion 57 Billion GPU Die Size 551 mm2 601 mm2 610 mm2 610 mm2 815mm2 815mm2 ~800-850mm2 SMs 15 24 56 56 80 80 128? TPCs 15 24 28 28 40 40 TBD CUDA Cores Per SM 192 128 64 64 64 64 TBD CUDA Cores (Total) 2880 3072 3584 3584 5120 5120 8192? Texture Units 240 192 224 224 320 320 TBD FP64 CUDA Cores / SM 64 4 32 32 32 32 TBD FP64 CUDA Cores / GPU 960 96 1792 1792 2560 2560 TBD Base Clock 745 MHz 948 MHz 1190 MHz 1328 MHz 1297 MHz TBD TBD Boost Clock 875 MHz 1114 MHz 1329MHz 1480 MHz 1530 MHz 1601 MHz TBD FP16 Compute N/A N/A 18.7 TFLOPs 21.2 TFLOPs 30.4 TFLOPs 32.8 TFLOPs ~80 TFLOPs FP32 Compute 5.04 TFLOPs 6.8 TFLOPs 10.0 TFLOPs 10.6 TFLOPs 15.7 TFLOPs 16.4 TFLOPs ~40 TFLOPs FP64 Compute 1.68 TFLOPs 0.2 TFLOPs 4.7 TFLOPs 5.30 TFLOPs 7.80 TFLOPs 8.2 TFLOPs ~20 TFLOPs TOPs (DNN/AI) N/A N/A N/A N/A 125 TOPs 130 TOPs >1000 TOPs Memory Interface 384-bit GDDR5 384-bit GDDR5 4096-bit HBM2 4096-bit HBM2 4096-bit HBM2 4096-bit HBM2 6144-bit HBM2e Memory Size 12 GB GDDR5 @ 288 GB/s 24 GB GDDR5 @ 288 GB/s 16 GB HBM2 @ 732 GB/s

12 GB HBM2 @ 549 GB/s 16 GB HBM2 @ 732 GB/s 16 GB HBM2 @ 900 GB/s 16 GB HBM2 @ 1134 GB/s Up To 96 GB HBM2 @ 2.5-3.2 TB/s L2 Cache Size 1536 KB 3072 KB 4096 KB 4096 KB 6144 KB 6144 KB TBD TDP 235W 250W 250W 300W 300W 250W 250W?

NVIDIA's Ampere GA100 also features a new Tensor operation compute indicator known as Tensor Float 32 or TF32 which is based on the 3rd Generation Tensor Cores, offering higher AI/DNN core output. The Tensor cores also natively support double-precision compute which allows the GA100 GPU to hit a 2.5x performance increase over its predecessor. As of right now, nothing from the competition that has been announced comes close to this beast.

The DGX-A100 - The First HPC System With 140 Peta-OPs Compute Shipping Now For $199,000

Finally, NVIDIA will be announcing its next-generation DGX-A100 system which Jensen Huang teased a few days ago. The DGX-A100 will deliver 5 Petaflops of peak performance with its six Ampere based Tesla A100 GPUs. The system itself is 20x faster than the previous DGX based on NVIDIA's Volta GPU architecture. The reference cluster design features 140 DGX-A100 GPUs with a 200 Gbps Mellanox Infiniband interconnect. The whole system is going to start at $199,000 and is shipping as of today.