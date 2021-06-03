The first performance benchmark of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3070 Ti has leaked out ahead of its launch next week. The graphics card benchmark was spotted by LeakBench within Ashes of the Singularity.

While the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is out today on retail shelves, the company didn't reveal much in terms of performance regarding the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti. The new benchmark shows where we can expect the performance of the graphics card to land.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti was spotted running on an AMD Ryzen 9 3900X CPU platform with 32 GB of DDR4 memory. The graphics card scored 105.5 FPS at 1080p, 102 FPS at 1440p, and 90 FPS at 2160p in the high preset which puts it really close to the RTX 3080. The existing GeForce RTX 3070 is about 20% slower than the RTX 3080 so with upgraded VRAM and a bumped up core count, we can expect the RTX 3070 Ti to offer about 90% performance of the RTX 3080 for $100 US lower. This may not sound much but those gamers older graphics card users who want something better over the RTX 3070 will now have the option.

As per NVIDIA's official benchmark slides, the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti offers up to 85% performance jump over the RTX 2070 SUPER and even bigger compared to the GTX 1070 TI.

NVIDIA RTX 3070 Ti Graphics Card Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti on the other hand is going to feature the GA104-400-A1 GPU. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti will utilize the PG141-SKU10 board. The Ampere GPU will feature 6144 CUDA cores or 48 SMs. These are 4% more CUDA cores than the GeForce RTX 3070 & around 30% lower cores than the GeForce RTX 3080. The card features clock speeds of 1580 MHz base & 1770 MHz boost.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti will also feature 8 GB GDDR6X memory and what's important here is the fact that NVIDIA is utilizing the higher-grade GDDR6X chips rather than the standard GDDR6 modules featured on the existing GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card. The NVIDIA RTX 3070 Ti will end up close to the RTX 3080 with a TGP of 290W considering the increased cores & the newer memory modules. The card will retain a 256-bit bus interface and pin speeds will be rated at 19 Gbps like the GeForce RTX 3080 and the RTX 3080 Ti.

The GeForce RTX 3070 Ti is expected to launch by the start of June for an MSRP of around $599 US. As for design, the graphics card is rocking a slightly updated Founders Edition cooler. The standard RTX 3070 comes with a single 8-pin connector while the RTX 3070 Ti rocks a 12-pin micro-fit power interface and also a brand new PCB design which is similar to the irregular PCB designs featured on the RTX 3080, RTX 3080 Ti, and RTX 3090.

The graphics card also features a flow-through design vs the dual-fan cooler on the non-Ti variant. Display outputs include the standard 1 HDMI 2.1 & triple DP 2.0 interfaces. The card will officially be launching on 10th June with reviews planned to go live a day earlier on the 9th of June so stay tuned for our official coverage of the graphics card.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications: