Reports coming in from Asian Pacific retailers suggest that the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 will have a considerably larger supply than the GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3090 at launch. The report comes from PC Watch who has received word from various retailers in the Akihabara tech market-based in Tokyo, Japan.

Dospara, one of the main retail outlets at Akihabara, has announced that it will initiate sales for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics cards at around 20:00 (JST) when the first tickets will be handed out. The store expects payments to initiate by 21:00 (JST) following product delivery by 22:00 which should last just 10 minutes. The graphics card will be sold on a first-come & first serve basis which is similar to lots of North American stores and how they process orders for new launches.

According to PC Watch, they didn't just visit Dospara but also talked to several other retailers based in the Akihabara market. All of them have guaranteed that the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 will have a considerably larger stock than the GeForce RTX 3090 and GeForce RTX 3080. It remains to be seen if they are referring to the launch stock or the overall stock since the launch stock could've gotten a bit better due to the delayed launch from 15th October to 29th October but if the launch stock runs out quick, will there be enough of a supply coming through the backchannel to meet demand even after the launch.

This report is also based on just words from Asian Pacific retailers. We don't know what the stock & supply would look like in other market regions, especially North America. Danish retailer ProShop has released its own demand versus supply statistics for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 and their total numbers don't look that great. NVIDIA and its partners are only able to meet 7.4% of the demand for the upcoming card so it remains to be seen how things are going to unfold on 29th October.

The GeForce RTX 3070 is definitely positioned in a very interesting spot. The reviews for the card arrive a day before AMD's Radeon RX 6000 series unveiling and the card launches in the retail PC segment a day after the unveiling. Many consumers will definitely wait to see what AMD has been cooking with its RDNA 2 GPU architecture for the gaming segment but from what we know, even at this close to launch, the RTX 3070 demand is at an unprecedented scale simply based on the fact that it offers 2080 Ti equivalent performance at $499 US. It remains to be seen if AMD can top the card in terms of performance/$ on 28th October.

At the heart of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card lies the GA104 GPU. The GA104 is one of the many Ampere GPUs that we will be getting on the gaming segment. The GA104 GPU is the second-fastest Ampere chip in the stack. The GPU is based on Samsung's 8nm (N8) process node. The GPU measures at 392.5mm2 and features 17.4 Billion transistors which are almost 93% of the transistors featured on the TU102 GPU. At the same time, the GA104 GPU is almost half the size of the TU102 GPU which is an insane amount of density.

For the GeForce RTX 3070, NVIDIA has enabled a total of 46 SM units on its flagship which results in a total of 5888 CUDA cores. In addition to the CUDA cores, NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3070 also comes packed with next-generation RT (Ray-Tracing) cores, Tensor cores, and brand new SM or streaming multi-processor units.

In terms of memory, the RTX 3070 features 8 GB of GDDR6 memory. The GeForce RTX 3070 comes with memory at speeds of 14 Gbps. That along with a full uncut bus interface of 256-bit will deliver a cumulative bandwidth of 448 Gbps.

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti? NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 GPU Name Ampere GA104-200 Ampere GA104-300 Ampere GA102-150 Ampere GA102-200 Ampere GA102-300 Process Node Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Die Size 395.2mm2 395.2mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 Transistors 17.4 Billion 17.4 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion CUDA Cores 4864 5888 7424 8704 10496 TMUs / ROPs TBA 184 / 96 232 / 80 272 / 96 328 / 112 Tensor / RT Cores 152 / 38 184 / 46 232 / 58 272 / 68 328 / 82 Base Clock TBA 1500 MHz TBA 1440 MHz 1400 MHz Boost Clock TBA 1730 MHz TBA 1710 MHz 1700 MHz FP32 Compute TBA 20 TFLOPs TBA 30 TFLOPs 36 TFLOPs RT TFLOPs TBA 40 TFLOPs TBA 58 TFLOPs 69 TFLOPs Tensor-TOPs TBA 163 TOPs TBA 238 TOPs 285 TOPs Memory Capacity 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 10 GB GDDR6X? 10 GB GDDR6X 24 GB GDDR6X Memory Bus 256-bit 256-bit 320-bit 320-bit 384-bit Memory Speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps 320-bit 19 Gbps 19.5 Gbps Bandwidth 448 Gbps 448 Gbps 320-bit 760 Gbps 936 Gbps TDP 180W? 220W 250-280W 320W 350W Price (MSRP / FE) $399 US? $499 US $599 US? $699 US $1499 US Launch (Availability) November 2020? 29th October 320-bit 17th September 24th September

For now, it looks like the GeForce RTX 3070 would be a great option for anyone who doesn't own either the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti or the GeForce RTX 1080 Ti. You would get lower temperatures, a lower power consumption rating, and an upgrade to a faster graphics card for a much lower price point. (This isn't our final conclusion or recommendation for the RTX 3070 graphics card).