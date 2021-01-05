Today, we have an exclusive leak for you surrounding the upcoming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. We have obtained the first pictures of a custom GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card which is designed by ASUS and to our surprise, the 12 GB models will be regarded as the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ultra.

NVIDIA Readies GeForce RTX 3060 Ultra 12 GB GDDR6 Graphics Card, First Custom Model From ASUS Pictured, Pricing Starts at $449 US

As per our sources, NVIDIA is rebranding the GeForce RTX 3060 as the GeForce RTX 3060 Ultra. It is stated that the Ultra tier is spec'd above the Ti and SUPER variants and as such, this card features a beefier memory interface and top of the line cooling solutions even though the GPU it is based on is a mainstream design.

RGB-LIT Bitcoin Mining Rig With 78 GeForce RTX 3080 Graphics Cards Comes Operational, Earns 20 Grand USD A Month

Coming to the specifications, well the GeForce RTX 3060 Ultra will feature 12 GB of GDDR6 memory which is more than the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, GeForce RTX 3070, and GeForce RTX 3080 cards. ASUS will be offering the GeForce RTX 3060 Ultra in several custom flavors including its ROG STRIX design but we have the TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3060 Ultra (ASUS TUF-RTX3060U-O12G-Gaming) for your eyes to feast upon.

The card itself features a 2.7 slot design and a large aluminum shroud with three massive fans that come with 0dB technology. The heatsink underneath the card is a massive aluminum fin array with several copper heat pipes running through it. The card makes use of a custom PCB design but the cooler and the backplate extend beyond it. Based on previous implementations, ASUS might go for either a single 8-pin or a dual 8-pin connector configuration for this graphics card. Display outputs include a single HDMI and 3 DisplayPort outputs.

Once again, it is interesting to see NVIDIA changing the branding behind the scenes. The GeForce RTX 30 Ultra series branding confirms one thing that we are bound to get more variants with this specific naming convention. It is also likely that the higher memory variants or the SUPER variants that were recently reported will also be using the Ultra branding which sounds cooler than the SUPER branding. There's also a chance that NVIDIA could feature three graphics cards within its GeForce RTX 3060 lineup, the Ti, the Ultra, and the standard variant. The Ultra variant is said to feature a pricing of $449 US and is expected to be announced on the 12th of January at NVIDIA's CES 2021 keynote.

We will keep you posted once we get more details on the GeForce RTX 3060 Ultra and the rest of the Ultra series graphics cards.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications: