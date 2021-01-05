  ⋮    ⋮  

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ultra 12 GB GDDR6 Graphics Card Leaks Out, Faster Than RTX 3060 Ti For $449 US – ASUS’s TUF Gaming Custom Model Pictured With Triple-Fan Cooling

By
Today, we have an exclusive leak for you surrounding the upcoming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. We have obtained the first pictures of a custom GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card which is designed by ASUS and to our surprise, the 12 GB models will be regarded as the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ultra.

NVIDIA Readies GeForce RTX 3060 Ultra 12 GB GDDR6 Graphics Card, First Custom Model From ASUS Pictured, Pricing Starts at $449 US

As per our sources, NVIDIA is rebranding the GeForce RTX 3060 as the GeForce RTX 3060 Ultra. It is stated that the Ultra tier is spec'd above the Ti and SUPER variants and as such, this card features a beefier memory interface and top of the line cooling solutions even though the GPU it is based on is a mainstream design.

Coming to the specifications, well the GeForce RTX 3060 Ultra will feature 12 GB of GDDR6 memory which is more than the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, GeForce RTX 3070, and GeForce RTX 3080 cards. ASUS will be offering the GeForce RTX 3060 Ultra in several custom flavors including its ROG STRIX design but we have the  TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3060 Ultra (ASUS TUF-RTX3060U-O12G-Gaming) for your eyes to feast upon.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ultra ASUS GeForce RTX 3060 Ultra 12 GB GDDR6 TUF Gaming Graphics Card _1

The card itself features a 2.7 slot design and a large aluminum shroud with three massive fans that come with 0dB technology. The heatsink underneath the card is a massive aluminum fin array with several copper heat pipes running through it. The card makes use of a custom PCB design but the cooler and the backplate extend beyond it. Based on previous implementations, ASUS might go for either a single 8-pin or a dual 8-pin connector configuration for this graphics card. Display outputs include a single HDMI and 3 DisplayPort outputs.

Once again, it is interesting to see NVIDIA changing the branding behind the scenes. The GeForce RTX 30 Ultra series branding confirms one thing that we are bound to get more variants with this specific naming convention. It is also likely that the higher memory variants or the SUPER variants that were recently reported will also be using the Ultra branding which sounds cooler than the SUPER branding. There's also a chance that NVIDIA could feature three graphics cards within its GeForce RTX 3060 lineup, the Ti, the Ultra, and the standard variant. The Ultra variant is said to feature a pricing of $449 US and is expected to be announced on the 12th of January at NVIDIA's CES 2021 keynote.

We will keep you posted once we get more details on the GeForce RTX 3060 Ultra and the rest of the Ultra series graphics cards.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 UltraNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti?NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti?NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
GPU NameAmpere GA107Ampere GA106?Ampere GA104-200Ampere GA104-250?Ampere GA104-300Ampere GA102-150Ampere GA102-200Ampere GA102-250Ampere GA102-300
Process NodeSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nm
Die SizeTBATBA395.2mm2TBA395.2mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2
TransistorsTBATBA17.4 BillionTBA17.4 Billion28 Billion28 Billion28 Billion28 Billion
CUDA Cores23043584486438405888742487041049610496
TMUs / ROPsTBATBA152 / 80TBA184 / 96232 / 80272 / 96328 / 112328 / 112
Tensor / RT CoresTBATBA152 / 38TBA184 / 46232 / 58272 / 68328 / 82328 / 82
Base ClockTBATBA1410 MHzTBA1500 MHzTBA1440 MHzTBA1400 MHz
Boost ClockTBATBA1665 MHzTBA1730 MHzTBA1710 MHzTBA1700 MHz
FP32 ComputeTBATBA16.2 TFLOPsTBA20 TFLOPsTBA30 TFLOPsTBA36 TFLOPs
RT TFLOPsTBATBA32.4 TFLOPsTBA40 TFLOPsTBA58 TFLOPsTBA69 TFLOPs
Tensor-TOPsTBATBATBATBA163 TOPsTBA238 TOPsTBA285 TOPs
Memory Capacity4 GB GDDR6?6 GB GDDR6?8 GB GDDR612 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR610 GB GDDR6X?10 GB GDDR6X20 GB GDDR6X24 GB GDDR6X
Memory Bus128-bit192-bit?256-bit192-bit256-bit320-bit320-bit320-bit384-bit
Memory SpeedTBATBA14 GbpsTBA14 GbpsTBA19 Gbps19 Gbps19.5 Gbps
BandwidthTBATBA448 GbpsTBA448 GbpsTBA760 Gbps760 Gbps936 Gbps
TGP90W?TBA180W?TBA220W320W?320W320W350W
Price (MSRP / FE)$149?$199?$399 US?$299?$499 US$599 US?$699 US$899 US?$1499 US
Launch (Availability)2021?2021?November 2020?2021?29th OctoberQ4 2020?17th SeptemberJanuary 2021?24th September
