NVIDIA's next GeForce RTX 30 series graphics card, the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, has just leaked out along with its full specifications through a public validation made within GPU-Z. The GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is expected to be a mainstream offering for gamers which should be priced around $400 US range.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Full Specs Leak Out, 4864 Cores & 8 GB VRAM, Also Listed For Pre-Orders In China For Around $399 US

The validation was spotted by the editor of TechPowerUp's GPU & CPU database, Matthew Smith. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is currently an unreleased graphics card which unlike the GeForce RTX 3070 has yet to be announced. NVIDIA is most likely going to announce the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti sometime after the GeForce RTX 3070 in November with availability expected either during next month or by early December to tackle AMD's Radeon RX 6700 series lineup based on the Navi 22 GPUs.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Full Specifications:

Coming to the specifications, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti was submitted for validation by an anonymous user on 25th October. According to GPU-Z, the specifications feature the GA104 GPU which confirms that this is the second GPU to feature the said chip. There's no specific variant or SKU number mentioned but previous reports have hinted at the GA104-200 SKU for the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti.

The GA104-200 GPU on the NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti graphics card features 4864 CUDA Cores, 80 ROPs, clock speeds 1410 MHz base, and 1665 MHz boost. Based on the specs, the card should deliver an effective compute horsepower of 16.2 TFLOPs. These are also the default clock speeds for the card so it is likely that we are looking at a stock clocked variant rather than a custom design.

For memory, the graphics card will feature 8 GB of GDDR6 memory which will be running across a 256-bit bus interface. The memory clock for the GDDR6 memory would be maintained at 1750 MHz or 14 Gbps effective which rounds up a total bandwidth of 448 GB/s. The pixel and texture fillrate are both reported at 133.2 GPixel/s & 674.3 GTexel/s, respectively.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti? NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 GPU Name Ampere GA104-200 Ampere GA104-300 Ampere GA102-150 Ampere GA102-200 Ampere GA102-300 Process Node Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Die Size 395.2mm2 395.2mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 Transistors 17.4 Billion 17.4 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion CUDA Cores 4864 5888 7424 8704 10496 TMUs / ROPs 152 / 80 184 / 96 232 / 80 272 / 96 328 / 112 Tensor / RT Cores 152 / 38 184 / 46 232 / 58 272 / 68 328 / 82 Base Clock 1410 MHz 1500 MHz TBA 1440 MHz 1400 MHz Boost Clock 1665 MHz 1730 MHz TBA 1710 MHz 1700 MHz FP32 Compute 16.2 TFLOPs 20 TFLOPs TBA 30 TFLOPs 36 TFLOPs RT TFLOPs 32.4 TFLOPs 40 TFLOPs TBA 58 TFLOPs 69 TFLOPs Tensor-TOPs TBA 163 TOPs TBA 238 TOPs 285 TOPs Memory Capacity 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 10 GB GDDR6X? 10 GB GDDR6X 24 GB GDDR6X Memory Bus 256-bit 256-bit 320-bit 320-bit 384-bit Memory Speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps 320-bit 19 Gbps 19.5 Gbps Bandwidth 448 Gbps 448 Gbps 320-bit 760 Gbps 936 Gbps TGP 180W? 220W 250-280W 320W 350W Price (MSRP / FE) $399 US? $499 US $599 US? $699 US $1499 US Launch (Availability) November 2020? 29th October 320-bit 17th September 24th September

NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti Already Listed For Pre-Orders in China For Around $400 US

In news related to the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card, Twitter fellow Avery78 (via Videocardz has spotted several pre-order listings for the card. The cards were listed by various retailers and sellers over at Chinese Taobao outlet and have been listed for pre-order prices which range from 2049 to 2999 Chinese Yuans which equals around $300-$450 US. Now, these aren't official NVIDIA prices, and such early pre-orders are known to be inflated by a huge factor. We have already seen several custom variants being worked on by NVIDIA's AIB partners which will definitely be available at launch.

One of the sellers has also pointed out that the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti stock should arrive after November which means an early December retail launch however he could also be talking about his own stock rather than the official retail launch. That much needs to be confirmed but it is likely that NVIDIA is going to announce its upcoming cards sooner or later after AMD unveils its RX 6000 series graphics cards tomorrow on 28th October. Do note that NVIDIA also plans to launch a cheaper GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card with 6 GB VRAM and 192-bit bus interface based on the GA106 GPU core but that is most likely coming next year.