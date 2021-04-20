NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti & RTX 3050 GPU Clocks & TGPs Confirmed By Lenovo – 95W Variants For Laptops With 4 GB GDDR6 Memory

Lenovo has further confirmed the specifications of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3050 Ti & RTX 3050 GPUs for entry-level gaming laptops. Recently, we have seen a few laptops show up on retail listings that are equipped with these unreleased Ampere gaming chips but our sources report that we can get a hard launch by next month.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti & RTX 3050 Laptop Gaming GPUs Feature Up To 95W TGPs & 4 GB GDDR6 Memory

Lenovo did list the GeForce RTX 3050 Ti a while back but has now listed down both, the NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti & RTX 3050 under the specifications page for its Legion 5 Pro Laptop, The laptop will come with AMD's Ryzen 7 5800H CPU and up to GeForce RTX 3070 GPUs. We will be talking about the RTX 3050 series in this post.

NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti Laptop Gaming GPU Specs

Starting with the specifications, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU will feature 2560 cores packed within 20 SM units. The GPU has a listed boost clock of 1485 MHz with an achieved speed of 1695 MHz. The GPU will feature 4 GB GDDR6 VRAM running across a 128-bit bus interface and TGP on the chip is expected to peak at 95W. The GPU features Dynamic Boost Technology so the actual TGP should be around 80W with the boosting algorithm pushing 15 Watts into the chip when there is a need for it.

NVIDIA RTX 3050 Laptop Gaming GPU Specs

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, on the other hand, will feature 2048 CUDA cores packed with 16 SM units. The GPU has a listed boost clock of 1500 MHz with an achieved speed of 1740 MHz. The GPU will feature 4 GB GDDR6 VRAM running across a 128-bit bus interface. The TGP will be the same as the RTX 3050 Ti which would peak at 95W (80W standard / 60W configurable down).

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile Series Preliminary Specs

Model NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU GPU GA107 (GN20-P0) GA107 (GN20-P1)

CUDA Cores 2048 2560 35W Boost Clock 1057.5 MHz

1035 MHz

50W Boost Clock 1455 MHz

1410 MHz

60W Boost Clock 1500 MHz

1485 MHz

80W Boost Clock

(95W Dynamic Boost) 1740 MHz

1695 MHz

FP32 Performance 7.2 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS Memory Type 4GB GDDR6 4GB GDDR6 Memory Bus 128-bit 128-bit Memory Clock Speed 5.5 GHz 5.5 GHz

based on leaked performance numbers, the RTX 3050 Ti is roughly 9% faster than the RTX 3050 in synthetic benchmarks. Compared to the GTX 1650 Ti in 3DMark Timespy, the RTX 3050 Ti is 46% faster and the RTX 3050 is 37% faster. For someone looking to buy a budget gaming laptop, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 and 3050 Ti will be great entry-level options that offer performance boosts and added features over the older GTX 1650 Ti.

