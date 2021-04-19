  ⋮  

ASUS TUF Gaming Dash F15 Laptop With Intel Core i5-11300H Qua Core CPU & NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4 GB GPU Listed Online

Amazon Italy has listed down a brand new ASUS TUF Gaming laptop which features the Intel Tiger Lake-H Core i5 CPU and the unreleased NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. Judging by the specs, this particular configuration should be aimed at the entry-level portable gaming segment which is very popular in eSports.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4 GB GPU Equipped ASUS TUF Gaming Dash F15 Laptop Spotted, Also Features Quad-Core Intel Core i5-11300H CPU

The ASUS TUF Gaming Dash F15 FX516PC-HN002T is an upcoming gaming laptop powered by an entry-level Intel Tiger Lake-H CPU and an entry-level NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series GPU. It comes with a 15.6" 1080p display, featuring anti-glare technology and a 144 Hz refresh rate. The laptop has a dark grey and black color scheme and features the large TUF branding and logo on the top.

ASUS TUF Gaming Dash F15 Gaming official description

  • Notebook with FHD display with 144Hz refresh rate, featuring a new design with clean and attractive lines, light and compact with a thickness of only 19.9mm
  • Enhanced audio technology and cooling system, long battery life, and the possibility of charging via USB Type-C port
  • Cutting-edge performance with 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11300H processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB GDRR6 graphics card, 8GB DDR4-3200 RAM, and 512GB PCI-E SSD
  • Ultra-fast and convenient connection thanks to the innovative Thunderbolt 4 port and Intel Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) which ensures the most stable signal possible
  • Perfect for those looking for a notebook with cutting-edge design and performance to always be ready for action, easily passing from gaming, to streaming, to daily activities

In terms of specifications, the ASUS TUF Gaming Dash F15 laptop features the Intel Tiger Lake-H, Core i5-11300H CPU. This CPU packs 4 cores, 8 threads and is based on the 10nm Willow Cove x86 core architecture. The CPU has a base clock of 3.1GHz and a boost clock of up to 4.4GHz. It comes with 12 MB of Cache, an Iris Xe (GT1) GPU clocked at 1350 MHz, and a TDP of 35W which is configurable up to 45W.

For graphics, the ASUS TUF Gaming Dash F15 laptop is equipped with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4 GB variant which is expected to feature 2048 CUDA cores, 6 GB of GDDR6 memory clocked at 12 Gbps that delivers a bandwidth of 192 GB/s across a 128-bit bus interface. The GPU is expected to feature a TGP range of 50W. There will also be configurations featuring the faster RTX 3050 Ti GPU as both are based on the same GA107 Ampere GPU cores.

Other specifications include 8 GB of DDR4 memory which is upgradable to 32 GB, 512 GB of SSD storage space, Integrated WiFi 6E support with Bluetooth 5.2, 3 USB 3.0 ports, a single HDMI port, & a 76Whr battery. The ASUS TUF Gaming Dash F15 laptop also comes with a half-sized backlit keyboard & weighs 2.0 kg. We should expect a price of around $1200-$1300 US for this variant.

Intel 11th Generation Tiger Lake-H CPU Specs:

CPU NameCPU ArchitecturePlatformCores/ThreadsBase ClockBoost Clock (Max on 1-Core)CacheGPU (Xe) CoresGPU (Xe) ClockTDP
Core i9-11980HK10nm Tiger Lake SuperFinTiger Lake-H8/162.6 GHz5.0 GHz24 MB32 EUs (256 Cores)1450 MHz45W (cTDP 65W)
Core i9-11900H10nm Tiger Lake SuperFinTiger Lake-H8/162.5 GHz4.9 GHz24 MB32 EUs (256 Cores)1450 MHz45W (cTDP 35W)
Core i7-11800H10nm Tiger Lake SuperFinTiger Lake-H8/162.4 GHz4.6 GHz24 MB32 EUs (256 Cores)1450 MHz45W (cTDP 35W)
Core i5-11600H10nm Tiger Lake SuperFinTiger Lake-H6/122.9 GHz4.6 GHz12 MB32 EUs (256 Cores)1450 MHz45W (cTDP 35W)
Core i5-11400H10nm Tiger Lake SuperFinTiger Lake-H6/122.7 GHz4.5GHz12 MB32 EUs (256 Cores)1450 MHz45W (cTDP 35W)
Core i5-11260H10nm Tiger Lake SuperFinTiger Lake-H6/122.6 GHz4.4 GHz12 MB32 EUs (256 Cores)1450 MHz45W (cTDP 35W)
Core i7-11390H10nm Tiger Lake SuperFinTiger Lake-H4/83.4 GHz5.0 GHz12 MB96 EUs (768 Cores)1350 MHz35W (cTDP 45W)
Core i7-11375H10nm Tiger Lake SuperFinTiger Lake-H4/83.3 GHz5.0 GHz12 MB96 EUs (768 Cores)1350 MHz35W (cTDP 45W)
Core i7-11370H10nm Tiger Lake SuperFinTiger Lake-H4/83.3 GHz4.8 GHz12 MB96 EUs (768 Cores)1350 MHz35W (cTDP 45W)
Core i5-11320H10nm Tiger Lake SuperFinTiger Lake-H4/83.2 GHz4.5 GHz12 MB96 EUs (768 Cores)1350 MHz35W (cTDP 45W)
Core i5-11300H10nm Tiger Lake SuperFinTiger Lake-H4/83.1 GHz4.4 GHz12 MB96 EUs (768 Cores)1350 MHz35W (cTDP 45W)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Mobility GPU Lineup:

GPU NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
Process NodeSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nm
GPU SKUGA107?GA107?GA106GA104-770GA104-775
SMs1620304048
CUDA Cores20482560384051206144
Base ClockTBATBA1283 MHz1290 MHz1245 MHz
Boost ClockTBATBA1703 MHz1620 MHz1710 MHz
Memory Clock12 Gbps12 Gbps12 Gbps12 Gbps12 Gbps
Memory TypeGDDR6GDDR6GDDR6GDDR6GDDR6
Memory Size4 GB4 GB6 GB8 GB8/16 GB
Memory Bus128-bit128-bit192-bit256-bit256-bit
Bandwidth192 GB/s192 GB/s288 GB/s384 GB/s384 GB/s
TGP50W?60W?60-115W80-125W80-150W+
ConfigurationsMax-Q
Max-P		Max-Q
Max-P		Max-Q
Max-P		Max-Q
Max-P		Max-Q
Max-P
Launch1H 2021?1H 2021?Q1 2021Q1 2021Q1 2021

