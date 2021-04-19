Amazon Italy has listed down a brand new ASUS TUF Gaming laptop which features the Intel Tiger Lake-H Core i5 CPU and the unreleased NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. Judging by the specs, this particular configuration should be aimed at the entry-level portable gaming segment which is very popular in eSports.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4 GB GPU Equipped ASUS TUF Gaming Dash F15 Laptop Spotted, Also Features Quad-Core Intel Core i5-11300H CPU

The ASUS TUF Gaming Dash F15 FX516PC-HN002T is an upcoming gaming laptop powered by an entry-level Intel Tiger Lake-H CPU and an entry-level NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series GPU. It comes with a 15.6" 1080p display, featuring anti-glare technology and a 144 Hz refresh rate. The laptop has a dark grey and black color scheme and features the large TUF branding and logo on the top.

NVIDIA CMP 30HX Cryptocurrency Mining Card From ASUS Features Premium Cooling & RGB Lighting

ASUS TUF Gaming Dash F15 Gaming official description

Notebook with FHD display with 144Hz refresh rate, featuring a new design with clean and attractive lines, light and compact with a thickness of only 19.9mm

Enhanced audio technology and cooling system, long battery life, and the possibility of charging via USB Type-C port

Cutting-edge performance with 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11300H processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB GDRR6 graphics card, 8GB DDR4-3200 RAM, and 512GB PCI-E SSD

Ultra-fast and convenient connection thanks to the innovative Thunderbolt 4 port and Intel Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) which ensures the most stable signal possible

Perfect for those looking for a notebook with cutting-edge design and performance to always be ready for action, easily passing from gaming, to streaming, to daily activities

In terms of specifications, the ASUS TUF Gaming Dash F15 laptop features the Intel Tiger Lake-H, Core i5-11300H CPU. This CPU packs 4 cores, 8 threads and is based on the 10nm Willow Cove x86 core architecture. The CPU has a base clock of 3.1GHz and a boost clock of up to 4.4GHz. It comes with 12 MB of Cache, an Iris Xe (GT1) GPU clocked at 1350 MHz, and a TDP of 35W which is configurable up to 45W.











For graphics, the ASUS TUF Gaming Dash F15 laptop is equipped with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4 GB variant which is expected to feature 2048 CUDA cores, 6 GB of GDDR6 memory clocked at 12 Gbps that delivers a bandwidth of 192 GB/s across a 128-bit bus interface. The GPU is expected to feature a TGP range of 50W. There will also be configurations featuring the faster RTX 3050 Ti GPU as both are based on the same GA107 Ampere GPU cores.

Other specifications include 8 GB of DDR4 memory which is upgradable to 32 GB, 512 GB of SSD storage space, Integrated WiFi 6E support with Bluetooth 5.2, 3 USB 3.0 ports, a single HDMI port, & a 76Whr battery. The ASUS TUF Gaming Dash F15 laptop also comes with a half-sized backlit keyboard & weighs 2.0 kg. We should expect a price of around $1200-$1300 US for this variant.

Intel 11th Generation Tiger Lake-H CPU Specs:

CPU Name CPU Architecture Platform Cores/Threads Base Clock Boost Clock (Max on 1-Core) Cache GPU (Xe) Cores GPU (Xe) Clock TDP Core i9-11980HK 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-H 8/16 2.6 GHz 5.0 GHz 24 MB 32 EUs (256 Cores) 1450 MHz 45W (cTDP 65W) Core i9-11900H 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-H 8/16 2.5 GHz 4.9 GHz 24 MB 32 EUs (256 Cores) 1450 MHz 45W (cTDP 35W) Core i7-11800H 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-H 8/16 2.4 GHz 4.6 GHz 24 MB 32 EUs (256 Cores) 1450 MHz 45W (cTDP 35W) Core i5-11600H 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-H 6/12 2.9 GHz 4.6 GHz 12 MB 32 EUs (256 Cores) 1450 MHz 45W (cTDP 35W) Core i5-11400H 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-H 6/12 2.7 GHz 4.5GHz 12 MB 32 EUs (256 Cores) 1450 MHz 45W (cTDP 35W) Core i5-11260H 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-H 6/12 2.6 GHz 4.4 GHz 12 MB 32 EUs (256 Cores) 1450 MHz 45W (cTDP 35W) Core i7-11390H 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-H 4/8 3.4 GHz 5.0 GHz 12 MB 96 EUs (768 Cores) 1350 MHz 35W (cTDP 45W) Core i7-11375H 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-H 4/8 3.3 GHz 5.0 GHz 12 MB 96 EUs (768 Cores) 1350 MHz 35W (cTDP 45W) Core i7-11370H 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-H 4/8 3.3 GHz 4.8 GHz 12 MB 96 EUs (768 Cores) 1350 MHz 35W (cTDP 45W) Core i5-11320H 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-H 4/8 3.2 GHz 4.5 GHz 12 MB 96 EUs (768 Cores) 1350 MHz 35W (cTDP 45W) Core i5-11300H 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-H 4/8 3.1 GHz 4.4 GHz 12 MB 96 EUs (768 Cores) 1350 MHz 35W (cTDP 45W)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Mobility GPU Lineup:

GPU Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Process Node Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm GPU SKU GA107? GA107? GA106 GA104-770 GA104-775 SMs 16 20 30 40 48 CUDA Cores 2048 2560 3840 5120 6144 Base Clock TBA TBA 1283 MHz 1290 MHz 1245 MHz Boost Clock TBA TBA 1703 MHz 1620 MHz 1710 MHz Memory Clock 12 Gbps 12 Gbps 12 Gbps 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Memory Type GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory Size 4 GB 4 GB 6 GB 8 GB 8/16 GB Memory Bus 128-bit 128-bit 192-bit 256-bit 256-bit Bandwidth 192 GB/s 192 GB/s 288 GB/s 384 GB/s 384 GB/s TGP 50W? 60W? 60-115W 80-125W 80-150W+ Configurations Max-Q

Max-P Max-Q

Max-P Max-Q

Max-P Max-Q

Max-P Max-Q

Max-P Launch 1H 2021? 1H 2021? Q1 2021 Q1 2021 Q1 2021

News Source: Momomo_US