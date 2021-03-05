ASUS Accidently Lists Unreleased NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobility GPU, Will Feature 4 GB GDDR6 VRAM & Ray Tracing Support
ASUS has accidentally listed NVIDIA's unreleased GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU under the specs page for its TUF Dash Laptops. It looks like NVIDIA will soon be releasing more mainstream and budget tier options for the notebook and desktop segment with the likes of the GeForce RTX 3050 gaming graphics cards.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Listing Confirms Ray Tracing For Budget Tier Graphics Cards, Features 4 GB GDDR6 Memory
The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 series is going to be the budget tier option for gamers and based on the listing by ASUS, we can confirm some aspects of the card. For starters, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti is codenamed GN20-P1 and will be one of the two variants featured within the GeForce RTX 3050 series with the other being the non-Ti variant which is codenamed GN20-P0, just like the RTX 3060 series graphics cards.
The GPU is a mobility variant and was spotted on ASUS's specs page for its TUF Dash F15 Laptop that will feature Intel's Tiger Lake-H (35W) CPUs and up to RTX 3070 mobility graphics cards. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti variant will be the most entry-level configuration for this laptop. The GPU comes with 4 GB GDDR6 memory which suggests a 128-bit bus interface and considering the GeForce RTX 3060 is slightly faster than the RTX 2070, the GeForce RTX 3050 Ti could end up being faster than the GeForce RTX 2060.
The other key feature is that the GeForce RTX 3050 Ti is listed as an "RTX" variant. Previously, ray tracing was kept exclusive to **60 series graphics cards and above but this changes with Ampere and now we can get ray tracing on entry-level graphics cards too. However, the pricing of the GPU will be higher with the RTX 3050 Ti expected to be set at around $229-$279 US while the RTX 3050 will cost just slightly below the sub-$200 US range.
It seems like neither NVIDIA nor AMD will have a decent sub-$150 US solution this generation but that remains to be seen. As for TGP, the GeForce RTX 3050 Ti is expected to feature a 60W design and is expected to make use of the GA107 GPU. The ASUS TUF DASH F15 Laptop with Intel Tiger Lake-H and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series mobility GPU is going to start at around $999 US pricing so expect it to be quite popular amongst mainstream gamers who require a portable and budget-friendly gaming solution.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Mobility GPU Lineup:
|GPU Name
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
|Process Node
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|GPU SKU
|GA107?
|GA106
|GA104-770
|GA104-775
|SMs
|TBA
|30
|40
|48
|CUDA Cores
|TBA
|3840
|5120
|6144
|Base Clock
|TBA
|1283 MHz
|1290 MHz
|1245 MHz
|Boost Clock
|TBA
|1703 MHz
|1620 MHz
|1710 MHz
|Memory Clock
|12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Memory Type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory Size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|8 GB
|8/16 GB
|Memory Bus
|128-bit
|192-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|Bandwidth
|192 GB/s
|288 GB/s
|384 GB/s
|384 GB/s
|TGP
|60W?
|60-115W
|80-125W
|80-150W+
|Configurations
|Max-Q
Max-P
|Max-Q
Max-P
|Max-Q
Max-P
|Max-Q
Max-P
|Launch
|1H 2021?
|Q1 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q1 2021
News Source: Momomo_US
Products mentioned in this post
USD 358.26
USD 639.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter