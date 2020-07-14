NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 30 series Ampere gaming graphics cards are looking to offer a major design update over traditional graphics cards if the rumors are correct. The latest rumor comes from the Chinese tech outlet, FCPOWERUP, who are well known for their reporting on power supplies & have stated that NVIDIA is going to utilize a brand new power interface on its next-gen gaming lineup.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series (Ampere Gaming Graphics Cards) To Make Use of New Power Interface, A Huge Reference Design Update Over The Existing Generation

The rumor follows up with what we've already heard about the power consumption figures of the next-generation lineup which are expected to exceed 300W. According to the source, NVIDIA will be equipping its reference GeForce RTX 30 series gaming graphics cards with a new power interface that comes in a 12 Pin design. We have already seen the cooler and the heatsink which is a huge update over the traditional reference design that NVIDIA has offered over the years. Even Turing's reference design went the untraditional path by offering a dual-axial fan-based design but Ampere might offer an even bolder and crazier design.

The blueprint of the 12V 12-pin connector is provided and from first look, it looks like traditional 2x 6-pin connectors hooked up together. The connector looks similar to the Molex Micro-Fit series of power connectors which are 19mm wide and have a 3mm pitch. This is the same width as the two 6-pin power connectors that current PSUs offer but offers a current capacity of 8.5A compared to 6A of mini-Fit 5556 connectors. At a perfect efficiency rate, the mini-fit would deliver 600 Watts of power but that's not always the case and the actual power delivered to the GPU is around 400W at 6 Amps. The primary bottleneck with the traditional connectors is the 20AWG specifications for the pins.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere Gaming GPU' Rumored Specifications:

Graphics Card Name GPU Cores (SMs) Memory Memory Bus Bandwidth NVIDIA Titan RTX (2nd Gen) Ampere GA102-400 5376 (84) 24 GB GDDR6X 384-bit ~816 GB/s NVIDIA Titan RTX (1st Gen) Turing TU102-400 4608 (72) 24 GB GDDR6 384-bit 672 GB/s NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ampere GA102-300 5248 (82) 12 GB GDDR6X 384-bit ~1.00 TB/s NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Turing TU102-300 4352 (68) 11 GB GDDR6 352-bit 616 GB/s NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ampere GA102-200 4352 (68) 10 GB GDDR6X 320-bit ~760 GB/s NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Turing TU104-400 2944 (46) 8 GB GDDR6 256-bit 448 GB/s NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Ampere GA104-400 3072 (48) 8 GB GDDR6X 256-bit ~512 GB/s NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER Turing TU104-410 2560 (40) 8 GB GDDR6 256-bit 448 GB/s NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ampere GA104-300 2944 (46) 8 GB GDDR6 256-bit ~512 GB/s NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Turing TU106-400 2304 (36) 8 GB GDDR6 256-bit 448 GB/s NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Ampere GA106-400 TBD TBD TBD TBD NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER Turing TU106-410 2176 (34) 8 GB GDDR6 256-bit 448 GB/s NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ampere GA106-300 TBD TBD TBD TBD NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Turing TU106-200 1920 (30) 6 GB GDDR6 192-bit 336 GB/s

The source also reports that there's a secondary 4-pin interface next to the main 12-pin connector whose purpose is unknown at the moment. The source does mention that the new power delivery interface would be utilized by a GeForce RTX 30 Ampere Gaming graphics card bearing the PG142 board number. We can't say for sure which particular GPU this board would utilize but judging by the power requirements, it is possible that this might be the high-end GA102/GA104 GPU powered gaming cards which include RTX 3080 Ti / RTX 3090, RTX 3080, RTX 3070 Ti / RTX 3070.

This design may also just be specific to NVIDIA's reference 'Founders Edition' models while AIBs will still ship their custom designs with traditional mini-fit power connectors. It seems like users with good PSUs can still plug in two 6-pin power connectors given they meet the high efficiency required to sustain an enthusiast-grade graphics card. But then again, anyone running a $500 US+ graphics card would already be rocking a pretty decent quality PSU.

So it looks like the addition of this new 12-pin power connector won't require any big changes and you will indeed be able to run the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series Ampere gaming graphics cards without having to worry about buying a new PSU that falls in the standard of your brand new graphics card.