NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 30 series just got announced with the RTX 3080 & RTX 3070 taking the spot-light with their impressive performance capabilities at stunning price points of $699 and $499 US, respectively. Around the same time as the cards got announced, the used GPU market has been flooded with several RTX 2080 Ti graphics cards with users selling their cards for prices lower than $500 US.

Gamers Rush To Sell Their RTX 2080 Ti GPUs Below $500 US After NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3090 & RTX 3080 Unveil

NVIDIA dropped several bombs just a few hours ago with the unveiling of its GeForce RTX 30 series cards. Sure the GeForce RTX 3090 might be the flagship and its an impressive yet costly card but its the GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3070 which would win the minds and hearts of several PC gamers.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090, GeForce RTX 3080, GeForce RTX 3070 Graphics Cards Custom Model Roundup

The two graphics cards are touted to be faster than the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 is twice as fast as the GeForce RTX 2080 and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 is up to 60% faster than the RTX 2070. These two cards are priced at $699 US and $499 which is undoubtedly insane value compared to the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti. The once flagship tier performance which was priced at $1199-$1299 US has now been brought down to the $500 US segment.

As such, several gamers have rushed to sell out their existing cards in the used market place. Just looking at today's listings, you can find several NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti used graphics cards listed over at eBay for prices even below $500 US while most average around $600-$700 US. The unveiling has brought an instant 50% drop in asking prices for the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti as gamers get ready to upgrade to the next best thing.

For reference, an ASUS ROG STRIX 2080 Ti 11 GB graphics card is currently listed for $415 US while an open-box ZOTAC RT 2080 Ti AMP! is listed for $500 US.

Cyberpunk 2077 Trailer Offers Up Gorgeous Visuals Running on a GeForce RTX 30 Series GPU

Now an obvious update choice over the RTX 2080 Ti would either be the RTX 3090 but if $1499 US is too much of a stretch for some wallets, then the RTX 3090 at $699 US which is going to be about 25-30% faster than the RTX 2080 Ti is a solid deal. Surely people should wait for final reviews for a better decision on what they should upgrade to but for those who want to upgrade no matter what then those are the options.

In similar news, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti OEM models from ACER have started selling in the DIY segment in the Asian Pacific markets. A Chinese store is currently doing a sale on the cards with pricing of $699 US along with a year's worth of warranty. There's a buying limit of one per person on the OEM branded cards. This just goes off to show that the vast majority of enthusiast NVIDIA owners will be upgrading to the next-generation GeForce RTX 30 cards at launch.