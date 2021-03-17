NVIDIA Geforce Game Ready 461.92 WHQL Driver Adds Nvidia Reflex Support for Overwatch, Fixes Multiple Issues

The new NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready 461.92 WHQL driver is now available for download, introducing NVIDIA Reflex support for Overwatch and fixes for multiple issues.

NVIDIA Reflex is currently available only in the game's PTS as of now, reducing system latency and improving responsiveness.

Overwatch Gets NVIDIA Reflex for Up to 50% Reduced Latency

NVIDIA Reflex is now available on Overwatch’s Test Region, and will launch on the public server as part of a future update. When enabled in-game, system latency is halved, greatly increasing responsiveness.

The new NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready 461.92 WHQL driver also introduces fixes for multiple issues, which you can find detailed below.

Some desktop applications may flicker or stutter when resizing the window on some PC configurations.

[GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER]: Random flickering may appear across the top of the monitor on some PC configurations.

[Vulkan][Red Dead Redemption 2]: The game may display pixelated black dots or artifacts on characters’ skin.

[Rocket League]: Matches may take longer to load.

[Fortnite]: Shader cache optimizations have been made to reduce intermittent stutter on some PC configurations.

[Detroit: Become Human]: Game may crash when launched with Image Sharpening enabled.

[Dungeon & Fighter]: The game may blink when choosing characters.

[Zoom]: GeForce Experience In-game Overlay launches when a Zoom meeting starts.

Enabling NVIDIA Surround with 4K HDMI 2.1 TVs may fail.

Blue-screen crash may occur when connecting/disconnecting to/from the Samsung 8k TV.

The NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready 461.92 WHQL driver can be downloaded from NVIDIA's official website or via GeForce Experience.