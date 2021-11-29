NVIDIA’s Flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Graphics Card To Feature Micron’s Fastest 21 Gbps GDDR6X Memory

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is going to be the grandest Ampere graphics card for gamers and as such, it will feature some insane specifications.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti To Feature Full-Blown Ampere GA102 GPU With Micron's Speedy 21 Gbps GDDR6X Memory Chips

According to a tweet by Uniko's Hardware, it looks like NVIDIA is going all-out with its GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, a new flagship that has been floating in the rumor mill for quite some time now. The new graphics card will house Micron's 'MT61K512M32KPA-21U' chips which not only run at faster clock speeds but also feature twice the capacity of what's currently featured on the GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card.

PALIT GeForce RTX 3060 Ti ColorPOP Graphics Card Rocks Shifting Colors on Backplate & Shroud

Micron GDDR6X

MT61K512M32KPA-21U

For RTX 3090 Ti pic.twitter.com/hkTlCrCIQ7 — Uniko's Hardware (@unikoshardware) November 29, 2021

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti 'Alleged' Specifications

First up, we have the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti and this is expected to be a Titan-class card once again. Kopite7kimi had previously stated that NVIDIA is unlikely to use the RTX 3090 SUPER naming convention & go with something else considering that this is one of their top-tier product so the 'Ti' branding makes sense.

As for the specs, 3090 Ti is expected to rock the full GA102 GPU core with 10752 cores and 24 GB GDDR6X memory. The memory will be faster-clocked thanks to improved dies from Micron, pushing speeds past 20 Gbps. The pricing may be kept the same at $1499 US (MSRP) but overall, we are looking at a minor 5% improvement. A previous rumor also stated that the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card will feature a TGP of over 400W. That's 50W more than the existing 3090 which means that we could be looking at faster clocks on GPU and VRAM.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 12 GB Graphics Card To Feature SUPER TU106 GPU & 184W TDP

There's also been a rumor of a brand new power connector that will come in the MicroFit form factor but it isn't going to look anything like the existing connector. The new 16-pin connector will be PCIe Gen 5.0 ready & will offer some current stability for the next-gen protocol which is expected to be introduced on the flagship card.

A major change for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti would be the addition of 2GB GDDR6X memory modules. Running at 21 Gbps will require more power and more power translates to higher temps. We have already seen how the VRAM temperatures on GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card gets and especially the modules featured on the back-side. Having denser capacities modules will mean that NVIDIA could feature all the modules on the front side of the PCB (12 modules in total) which will yield slightly lower PCB and memory temperatures. The GeForce RTX 3090 Ti won't be the only card getting these higher density modules as the rumor also mentions the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti to get a similar 2GB module treatment. Having 21 Gbps memory chips would essentially give the card up to 1 TB/s of bandwidth.

As for the launch, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is expected to launch in January along with the RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB. Expect the pricing of the 3090 Ti to be just as insane as its specifications.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 'SUPER' Series Graphics Card Specifications (Rumored):

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU Name Ampere GA102-350? Ampere GA102-300 Ampere GA102-225 Ampere? Ampere GA102-200 Ampere GA104-400 Ampere GA104-400 Ampere GA104-300 Ampere GA104-200 Ampere GA106-300 Process Node Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Die Size 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 TBA 628.4mm2 395.2mm2 395.2mm2 395.2mm2 395.2mm2 TBC Transistors 28 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion TBA 28 Billion 17.4 Billion 17.4 Billion 17.4 Billion 17.4 Billion TBC CUDA Cores 10752 10496 10240 TBA 8704 6144 6144 5888 4864 3584 TMUs / ROPs 336 / 112 328 / 112 320 / 112 TBA 272 / 96 184 / 96 184 / 96 184 / 96 152 / 80 112 / 64 Tensor / RT Cores 336 / 84 328 / 82 320 / 80 TBA 272 / 68 184 / 46 184 / 46 184 / 46 152 / 38 112 / 28 Base Clock TBA 1400 MHz 1365 MHz TBA 1440 MHz TBA 1575 MHz 1500 MHz 1410 MHz 1320 MHz Boost Clock TBA 1700 MHz 1665 MHz TBA 1710 MHz TBA 1770 MHz 1730 MHz 1665 MHz 1780 MHz FP32 Compute TBA 36 TFLOPs 34 TFLOPs TBA 30 TFLOPs TBA 22 TFLOPs 20 TFLOPs 16 TFLOPs 13 TFLOPs RT TFLOPs TBA 69 TFLOPs 67 TFLOPs TBA 58 TFLOPs TBA 44 TFLOPs 40 TFLOPs 32 TFLOPs 25 TFLOPs Tensor-TOPs TBA 285 TOPs 273 TOPs TBA 238 TOPs TBA 183 TOPs 163 TOPs 192 TOPs 101 TOPs Memory Capacity 24 GB GDDR6X 24 GB GDDR6X 12 GB GDDR6X 12 GB GDDR6X 10 GB GDDR6X 16 GB GDDR6X 8 GB GDDR6X 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 12 GB GDDR6 Memory Bus 384-bit 384-bit 384-bit 384-bit 320-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 192-bit Memory Speed 21 Gbps 19.5 Gbps 19 Gbps TBA 19 Gbps 21 Gbps 19 Gbps 14 Gbps 14 Gbps 16 Gbps Bandwidth 1008 GB/s 936 GB/s 912 Gbps TBA 760 GB/s 672 GB/s 608 GB/s 448 GB/s 448 GB/s 384 GB/s TGP 450W 350W 350W TBA 320W ~300W 290W 220W 175W 170W Price (MSRP / FE) $1499 US $1499 US $1199 TBA $699 US $599 US? $599 US $499 US $399 US $329 US Launch (Availability) Q1 2022? 24th September 2020 3rd June 2021 Q1 2022? 17th September 2020 Q1 2022? 10th June, 2021 29th October 2020 2nd December 2020 25th February 2021

News Source: Videocardz