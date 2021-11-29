  ⋮  

NVIDIA’s Flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Graphics Card To Feature Micron’s Fastest 21 Gbps GDDR6X Memory

By Hassan Mujtaba
NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is going to be the grandest Ampere graphics card for gamers and as such, it will feature some insane specifications.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti To Feature Full-Blown Ampere GA102 GPU With Micron's Speedy 21 Gbps GDDR6X Memory Chips

According to a tweet by Uniko's Hardware, it looks like NVIDIA is going all-out with its GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, a new flagship that has been floating in the rumor mill for quite some time now. The new graphics card will house Micron's 'MT61K512M32KPA-21U' chips which not only run at faster clock speeds but also feature twice the capacity of what's currently featured on the GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti 'Alleged' Specifications

First up, we have the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti and this is expected to be a Titan-class card once again. Kopite7kimi had previously stated that NVIDIA is unlikely to use the RTX 3090 SUPER naming convention & go with something else considering that this is one of their top-tier product so the 'Ti' branding makes sense.

As for the specs, 3090 Ti is expected to rock the full GA102 GPU core with 10752 cores and 24 GB GDDR6X memory. The memory will be faster-clocked thanks to improved dies from Micron, pushing speeds past 20 Gbps. The pricing may be kept the same at $1499 US (MSRP) but overall, we are looking at a minor 5% improvement. A previous rumor also stated that the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card will feature a TGP of over 400W. That's 50W more than the existing 3090 which means that we could be looking at faster clocks on GPU and VRAM.

There's also been a rumor of a brand new power connector that will come in the MicroFit form factor but it isn't going to look anything like the existing connector. The new 16-pin connector will be PCIe Gen 5.0 ready & will offer some current stability for the next-gen protocol which is expected to be introduced on the flagship card.

A major change for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti would be the addition of 2GB GDDR6X memory modules. Running at 21 Gbps will require more power and more power translates to higher temps. We have already seen how the VRAM temperatures on GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card gets and especially the modules featured on the back-side. Having denser capacities modules will mean that NVIDIA could feature all the modules on the front side of the PCB (12 modules in total) which will yield slightly lower PCB and memory temperatures. The GeForce RTX 3090 Ti won't be the only card getting these higher density modules as the rumor also mentions the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti to get a similar 2GB module treatment. Having 21 Gbps memory chips would essentially give the card up to 1 TB/s of bandwidth.

As for the launch, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is expected to launch in January along with the RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB. Expect the pricing of the 3090 Ti to be just as insane as its specifications.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 'SUPER' Series Graphics Card Specifications (Rumored):

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GBNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16 GBNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060
GPU NameAmpere GA102-350?Ampere GA102-300Ampere GA102-225Ampere?Ampere GA102-200Ampere GA104-400Ampere GA104-400Ampere GA104-300Ampere GA104-200Ampere GA106-300
Process NodeSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nm
Die Size628.4mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2TBA628.4mm2395.2mm2395.2mm2395.2mm2395.2mm2TBC
Transistors28 Billion28 Billion28 BillionTBA28 Billion17.4 Billion17.4 Billion17.4 Billion17.4 BillionTBC
CUDA Cores107521049610240TBA870461446144588848643584
TMUs / ROPs336 / 112328 / 112320 / 112TBA272 / 96184 / 96184 / 96184 / 96152 / 80112 / 64
Tensor / RT Cores336 / 84328 / 82320 / 80TBA272 / 68184 / 46184 / 46184 / 46152 / 38112 / 28
Base ClockTBA1400 MHz1365 MHzTBA1440 MHzTBA1575 MHz1500 MHz1410 MHz1320 MHz
Boost ClockTBA1700 MHz1665 MHzTBA1710 MHzTBA1770 MHz1730 MHz1665 MHz1780 MHz
FP32 ComputeTBA36 TFLOPs34 TFLOPsTBA30 TFLOPsTBA22 TFLOPs20 TFLOPs16 TFLOPs13 TFLOPs
RT TFLOPsTBA69 TFLOPs67 TFLOPsTBA58 TFLOPsTBA44 TFLOPs40 TFLOPs32 TFLOPs25 TFLOPs
Tensor-TOPsTBA285 TOPs273 TOPsTBA238 TOPsTBA183 TOPs163 TOPs192 TOPs101 TOPs
Memory Capacity24 GB GDDR6X24 GB GDDR6X12 GB GDDR6X12 GB GDDR6X10 GB GDDR6X16 GB GDDR6X8 GB GDDR6X8 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR612 GB GDDR6
Memory Bus384-bit384-bit384-bit384-bit320-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit192-bit
Memory Speed21 Gbps19.5 Gbps19 GbpsTBA19 Gbps21 Gbps19 Gbps14 Gbps14 Gbps16 Gbps
Bandwidth1008 GB/s936 GB/s912 GbpsTBA760 GB/s672 GB/s608 GB/s448 GB/s448 GB/s384 GB/s
TGP450W350W350WTBA320W~300W290W220W175W170W
Price (MSRP / FE)$1499 US$1499 US$1199TBA$699 US$599 US?$599 US$499 US$399 US$329 US
Launch (Availability)Q1 2022?24th September 20203rd June 2021Q1 2022?17th September 2020Q1 2022?10th June, 202129th October 20202nd December 202025th February 2021

News Source: Videocardz

