NVIDIA DLSS Now Supported in 140+ Titles with the Additions to Chorus, Lemnis Gate, Icarus, and Horizon Zero Dawn

The list of NVIDIA DLSS supported games and applications has now grown to be over 140 strong with the latest additions of Horizon Zero Dawn, Icarus, Chorus, and Lemnis Gate.

Let's start with Guerrilla's Horizon Zero Dawn. Today, with Patch 1.11, the Dutch developer unexpectedly added both NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FSR support to the open world action roleplaying game. According to NVIDIA, DLSS can improve performance in Horizon Zero Dawn by up to 50%.

Here's a video from YouTuber Bang4BuckPC Gamer, who promptly compared native, DLSS, and FSR in Guerrilla's title.

Icarus, the sci-fi survival game from Dean Hall's RocketWerkz, launched earlier this week on Steam Early Access with support for NVIDIA DLSS. The game is also the first to utilize RTX Global Illumination Infinite Scrolling Volumes, as we previously covered.

Chorus, the new single player space combat game from Deep Silver Fishlabs, also supports both ray traced reflections and NVIDIA DLSS, with the latter improving frame rates by up to 45% according to NVIDIA. In Wccftech's review of the game, Chorus was rated 6 out of 10 by Chris Wray.

Chorus is undoubtedly ambitious, with Fishlabs undeniably putting in a lot of effort into their first full title. Aesthetically, there's a lot to praise the game for, with a photo mode that genuinely feels useful to capture the visual splendour of space and the action of combat. Combat here is also fun, responsive, and generally great to play, even if it can feel overused due to a significant lack of variety in the rest of the game. Add this lack of variety to an ambitious story, but poorly developed, and you get Chorus. For every positive, there is an undeniable negative. Is it worth playing? I would say yes, but how much mileage you get out of it will be very subjective.

Last but not least, NVIDIA revealed today that Lemnis Gate, the unique turn-based combat strategy FPS, will get NVIDIA DLSS support on December 14th. Performance improvements should be huge in this title, with NVIDIA promising up to 2X frame rates.

In Wccftech's review of the game, Lemnis Gate got a 7.5 out of 10 score from Nathan Birch.