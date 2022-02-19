NVIDIA CMP 100HX Is Volta GV100 GPU Repurposed For The Crypto Mining Segment

NVIDIA seems to be repurposing its data center-specific GV100 Volta GPUs for the crypto mining segment in the form of CMP 100HX. NVIDIA's 12nm Volta chip was the first to utilize Tensor Cores, specially developed cores with special deep learning implementation over standard CUDA cores.

NVIDIA to further extend its hand into the crypto mining processor marketplace with the CMP 100HX utilizing the Volta GV100 GPU

NVIDIA is revealing the company's compute accelerator for crypto mining businesses. The company's new graphics card supposedly offers an identical PCB layout as the Titan V. The Titan V is the only model for consumers that the company has unleashed with the Volta GV100 GPU presenting outputs for the display. The CMP 100HX appears to lack display outputs but delivers 2x8-pin power connectivity. The photos first appeared on PC_Shopping forums via Twitter leaker @KOMACHI_ENSAKA.

VideoCardz notes that the original PC_Shopping thread does not display a card picture but states that the comparisons to the CMP 100HX appear highly similar. NVIDIA's new card offers a passive design, suggesting it is not to be used in a PC setup but preferably a server setting or, in this case, in a group of graphics cards for crypto mining designs. The crypto mining card additionally offers the NV-Link connector, which seems out of place due to having no proper use in digital mining currency.

The CMP 100HX is declared to offer close to 81 MH/s and only use 250W of power consumption, sharing a similar use of power as the Titan V. The unknown equation of the card is if it will share similar configurations of memory as the Titan has, which offers 12GB HBM2 memory. NVIDIA is known to reduce the size of remembrance for the company's CMP line.

During the NVIDIA quarterly earnings call for 2021, the company disclosed that the CMP industry has declined over most of 2021, starting during the second quarter.

The concept of NVIDIA repurposing old graphics cards for crypto mining purposes seems entirely unexpected. It is currently unknown when NVIDIA intends to sell the CMP 100HX.

Model GPU Board Memory Power Rating Ethereum Hash Rate Availability CMP 30HX TU116-100 PG161 SKU 90 6GB GDDR6 125W 26 MH/s March 2021 CMP 40HX TU106-100 PG161 SKU 100 8GB GDDR6 185W 36 MH/s March 2021 CMP 50HX TU102-100 PG150 SKU 100 10GB GDDR6 250W 45 MH/s Q2 Of 2021 CMP 90HX GA102-100

PG132 SKU 100

10GB GDDR6X 320W 86 MH/s May 2021 CMP 100HX GV100-*** TBA TBA 250W 81 MH/s TBA CMP 170HX GA100-100 P1001 SKU *** 8 GB HBM2e 250W 164 MH/s Q3 2021 CMP 220HX? GA100-*** TBA TBA TBA ~210 MH/s? TBA

Source: PC_Shopping via @KOMACHI_ENSAKA