NVIDIA & AMD Gain GPU Market Share While Overall Shipments Decrease By 19% In Q1 2022, Intel’s Arc Still Missing!

The latest GPU market share report has been published by JPR and shows that the overall market declined by 19% versus last year while both AMD & NVIDIA gained a bit (solely in terms of market capitalization and not shipments).

Recent global events have been highlighted as the main cause of the market slipping down by 6.2% versus the previous quarter (Q4 2022) while we saw an overall decline of 19% year over year. This is lower than the annual growth rate of 6.3% which is predicted between 2022 and 2026 to reach an installed base of 3.3 million units while the penetration of discrete graphics is expected to hit 46%.

Coming to the vendor breakdown, NVIDIA saw the biggest market share increase of 1.69% and now stands at 21% while AMD's market share increased 0.7%, hitting 19% total GPU share. Intel's GPUs saw a decline of -2.4% and currently stand at 60% market share. The reason for Intel's GPU market share still being so high is because all of their CPUs with iGPUs are accounted for in the report. The overall shipments for NVIDIA increased by 3.2% while AMD and Intel saw a decline of -6.2% and -1.5 percent, respectively.

Discrete GPU Market Share (Q1 2022) Q1’21 Q4’21 Q1’22 AMD 19% 18% 17% Intel NA 5% 4% Nvidia 81% 78% 78%

The discrete GPU market share is a different story where NVIDIA retained 78% market share from the previous quarter, AMD declined -by 1% to 17%, & Intel saw a -1% decline down to 4%. Do note that Intel's Arc GPUs were introduced at the tail end of Q1 2022 so they have yet to amount to any significant market share yet. The GPUs are also limited to certain markets at the moment so they won't be amounting to any significant market share till the end of 2022.

Quick highlights

The GPU’s overall attach rate (which includes integrated and discrete GPUs, desktops, notebooks, and workstations) to PCs for the quarter was 129%, up 5.0% from last quarter.

The overall PC CPU market decreased by -10.8% quarter-to-quarter and decreased by -26.2% year-to-year.

Desktop graphics add-in boards (AIBs that use discrete GPUs) increased by 1.4% from the last quarter.

This quarter saw a 16.5% drop in tablet shipments from last quarter.

We also have more data coming in from Tech Analyst, Mike Bruzzone (Camp Marketing) who has reported a discrete GPU share of 80.67% for NVIDIA and 19.43% for AMD. According to the new statistics (1st week of 2022), NVIDIA's Ampere GPUs amount to 84.87% market share while AMD's RDNA 2 GPUs amount to 15.23% market share.

For the AMD GPU market share, the breakdown is as follows:

Commercial (DC) = 0.57% includes V340 and Instinct listed below

Analyst believes AMD data center higher on production share

Workstation = 2.64%

Desktop = 88.75%

Mobile = 8.04% Back 2 generation N6x, N5x % by product category week of 5.28.22 only; Commercial (DC) = 0.37% includes V340 and Instinct listed below

Workstation = 2.46%

Desktop = 86.21%

Mobile = 10.96%

For the NVIDIA GPU market share, the breakdown is as follows:

Commercial (DC) = 0.17%

Workstation = 7.52%

Desktop = 72.98%

Consumer Mobile = 19.33% Back 2 generation % by product category week of 5.28.22; Commercial (DC) = 0.18%

Workstation = 3.12% desktop + 3.12% laptop = 6.23% total

Desktop = 68.45%

Consumer Mobile = 25.13%

With the prices dropping and graphics card vendors picking up their marketing game for the gaming segment, we can expect GPU shipments to increase in the second half of 2022. Both NVIDIA & AMD are also expected to launch their next-generation lineup later this year which will also push shipments further up.