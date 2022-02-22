Fast Forward to Victory: nubia Releases REDMAGIC 7 for International Markets

Shenzhen, China - February 22th, 2022: nubia releases today the global version of the REDMAGIC 7. Introduced as the "Fast Forward to Victory," the new device is equipped with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 165 Hz high refresh rate gaming screen, a stunning 720 Hz multi-finger touch sampling rate, nubia's signature ICE 8.0 multi-dimensional cooling system with built-in turbofan, and brand new looks: Supernova, Obsidian, and Pulsar. The global version of the REDMAGIC 7 is available to purchase from March 10.

The Fast Forward to Victory device is available in three models: Supernova with 18GB RAM + 256GB memory, symbolizing the radiant star in the dark, bedazzling gamers when the RGB lights are on. Pulsar with 16GB RAM + 256GB memory, inspired by a flashing neutron star with blue-pink pulsating gradient colors in the night space. Pulsar is a robust and standout design for pro gamers. The third edition is Obsidian with 12GB + 128GB memory, inspired by a volcanic glass formed from quickly cooling lava from a volcano that gives a fantastic,

magical gloss-like look.

RedMagic 7 Goes Official with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and 165Hz AMOLED Display

Obsidian and Pulsar include cool lighting effects featuring the REDMAGIC logo light at the back and RGB breathing lights. The Supernova edition comes with a REDMAGIC logo light and RGB lights within the famed built-in turbofan that can be seen through the transparent back. All three models have an option of a 6GB expandable virtual RAM. As for connectivity and audio quality, the REDMACIC 7 offers Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n/ac with type C full function.







Fast To Play: Higher Performance with REDMAGIC 5.0 in the Game Space

Fast Forward to Victory provides up to 65W quick air-cooled charging thanks to its 4500mAh double-cell battery, including the 65W GaN charger inbox. It is designed with multiple security protections and is all-in-one, compatible with multi-terminal devices for users convenience.

The global version of the REDMAGIC 7 also has the new REDMAGIC OS 5.0. The custom-built OS uses the latest Android 12 version and includes new features for the Game Space to maximize the gaming experience with the game shorthand and new plug-ins. The “Quick Picture Library'' lets players view images they saved and view them in game, such as game maps and the "Quick Notes" allow gamers to record game notes and ideas. Both can be saved in the REDMAGIC view board, storing them on the screen at the side while gaming. The view board has a storage capacity of up to 50 images and notes for players to edit and delete them at their convenience.

Other plug-ins are: "Game-reminder," which enables setting game-specific alarms for players to avoid missing time-sensitive events during the day. The "Fast Stopwatch" facilitates keeping track of in-game timings for gamers to avoid missing a buff or help users catch the other team off-balanced when their skills are on cooldown. Using the "Barrage Message" allows every notification to be read across the screen for users' convenience without interrupting their game.

Nubia Red Magic Launched With 144Hz Screen, Up to 16GB of RAM, and More

The new OS also features Magic Write for ultra-fast reading and writing technology that increases the speed of application installation faster than competitors equipped with SSD by 30%. With in-depth software and hardware optimizations, the new operating system has intelligent CPU, GPU, and memory scheduling to respond faster when performance is required, shortening load times such as booting, application startup, game loading, and touch screen response. Also, the rendering system can trigger related resources for scenes with different refresh rates to ensure a stable frame rate at high-refresh speeds and intelligent power saving at low-refresh speeds.

Fast To Perceive: Ultra-clear display for Ultimate Entertainment

The 165 Hz refresh rate offers an ultra-clear gaming screen on a bright 6.8 inch (17.27cm, 11.6cm) AMOLED display with a Full HD + 1808*2400 screen. It is the perfect Esports level experience. With a 720 Hz multi-finger touch sampling rate, the REDMAGIC 7 display delivers a DCI-P3 100% wide color gamut with a maximum brightness of 700 nits. Also, its new image enhancement system, 2.0 Magic GPU, provides a 60% increase in frame rate stabilization.

The 2.0 Magic GPU image enhancement system produces ultra-clear images using Touch Choreography (TC) technology developed by nubia. The TC keeps a more stable gaming experience compensating in-game rates. It establishes and optimizes the cache area without increasing power consumption and synchronizes the buffer area and screen display to process the image more smoothly.

Fast To Cool: ICE 8.0 Multi-dimensional Cooling System

Increased air volume by 35% and equipped with an additional air duct on the REDMAGIC 7 back cover, the upgraded ICE 8.0 multi-dimensional cooling system achieves super fast cooling. The ICE 8.0 successfully dissipates heat with a nine-layers of different cooling methods including phase change material (PCM), a turbofan powered cooling air duct, high-conductivity copper foil, thermally conductive rare earth materials, a Vapor Chamber Cooling (VC), and graphite sheet.

The heat dissipation and absorption speeds have also been increased by 400 times compared to its previous iteration, the REDMAGIC 6. And part of the cooling upgrade to deliver a fast and powerful gaming experience includes nubia’s built-in high-speed turbofan in all three models. It improves the air volume and pressure by reaching speeds of 20,000 RPM. The Supernova edition has the famed transparent back so the fan blades with RGB four-color lights can be easily seen. Also, to ensure high gaming performance and comfort, nubia optimized the upper metal cover reducing fan noise by 40% to continue optimizing the user experience while

playing.

Fast to React: Powerful Shoulder Triggers

With 500Hz Dual Shoulder Triggers with powerful custom functions makes mobile gaming feel like a real console experience. With these dual shoulder triggers the REDMAGIC 7 provides a high-speed and more accurate gaming experience. The touch response is as low as 7.4ms, perfect for playing popular games like Genshin Impact, League of Legends Wild Rift, and Fortnite.

Also, the shoulder triggers' anti-sweat and ergonomic design make them more comfortable and ensure accuracy throughout the player's gaming experience and they have been tested to withstand more than two million finger presses to ensure quality and durability.

The REDMAGIC 7 is set as a confident contender in the international market as one of the favorite gaming smartphones in 2022 thanks to the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC with its flagship 4nm processing technology, excellent graphical capabilities, latest network connectivity, and hardware to ensure low latency and network stability.

Upcoming release of the REDMAGIC 7 Series, Global Edition: The REDMAGIC 7 Pro

The latest REDMAGIC 7 Pro is soon to be launched in the second quarter of 2022. Equipped with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the REDMAGIC 7 Pro will be the first gaming smartphone to boast under-display camera technology for a full-screen experience and so much more. For more information, please complete this form.

Win one for yourself by participating

Additional Key Features of the REDMAGIC 7

Game Boost Switch Button and New Game Space;

Triple camera setup with neovision AI photography 64MP+8MP, Macro+2MP Micro Custom ultra-small front camera 8MP.

Better audio setup with gaming three mic, dual smart PA, DTS Ultra X, and the 3.5mm headphone jack;

REDMAGIC Studio-wireless projection supporting up to 120Hz upgraded with high-frame image quality on a big screen with ultra-low latency available for PC.

Pricing and Availability

The REDMAGIC 7 is available to order from March 10 on the official REDMAGIC website:

Obsidian 12+128 Black - $629 / €629 / £529

Pulsar 16+256 - $729 / €729 / £619

Supernova 18+256 - $799 / €799 / £679

The REDMAGIC 7 will be available in the following countries and regions: The UK, Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Croatia, Luxembourg, the Republic of Cyprus, Czech Republic, Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, Estonia, Portugal, Finland, Romania, France, Slovakia, Germany, Slovenia, Greece, Spain, Sweden, Ireland, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Malta, Australia, Hong Kong (China SAR), Indonesia, Macau (China SAR), Philippines, Vietnam, Singapore, Israel, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Mexico, Peru, and Chile.