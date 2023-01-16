RedMagic 8 Pro Goes Official with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and a Very Affordable Price Tag

There is no shortage of gaming phones in the market, and today, Nubia has introduced us to the RedMagic 8 Pro, the latest and greatest gaming phone from the company and the phone is now available globally for those who are interested.

Of course, a gaming phone would not be complete without the looks of one, and the RedMagic 8 Pro is perhaps one of the meanest-looking devices on the market. If you are worried about the specs, don't worry, as the phone is packed to the brim with some excellent hardware.

The Nubia RedMagic 8 Pro is one of the fastest and cheapest gaming phones in the market

We start with the trustworthy Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, coupled with 12 or 16 gigs of LPDDR5X RAM, and a choice of either 256 or 512 gigs of UFS 4.0 storage. Powering the RedMagic 8 Pro is a massive 6,000 mAh battery that can be charged with 65W wired fast charging. The phone is running ICE 11.0 cooling system that involves a dedicated fan for better overall thermals.

On the front, you are going to find a 6.8-inch 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED panel with an insane 960Hz touch sampling rate, DC dimming, and Gorilla Glass 5 coating for scratch and drop protection. It is safe to say that RedMagic 8 Pro is not going to hold back when it comes to delivering one of the best gaming experiences one could hope for.

Gaming phones are normally plagued by average camera systems, but that is not the case with the RedMagic 8 Pro because you are getting a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GN5 sensor as the main camera, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, you have a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The RedMagic 8 Pro is perhaps one of the most aggressive-looking phones; it follows a boxier design language with some tasteful RGB lighting, along with an aluminum frame. The best thing, however, is the fact that the phone has a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The RedMagic 8 Pro will be shipping with Android 13 pre-installed with some customization from Nubia to make your phone truly your own. For those wondering about the pricing and availability, the phone will be starting at $649 for the 12/256GB variant and $799 for the 16/512GB variant, making this phone one of the most affordable flagships. The phone will be available in just Matte and Void colorways.