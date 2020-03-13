CoD: Modern Warfare Retakes the Top Spot, Switch Streak Continues in February Says NPD

The king is dead…long live the king. The NPD Group has released their full North American sales data for February 2020, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has reassumed its spot at the top of the charts. Modern Warfare won for three months straight, before being knocked down to #2 in January by Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, but you just can’t keep CoD down. Overall it was another slow month for the industry, with consumers spending $307 million on games and hardware, down 33 percent compared to February 2019. Switch was the top console as usual, with PS4 and Xbox One sales continuing to be sluggish.

Software sales were particularly rough in February, with not a single new game making it into the top 20 (not terribly surprising given the barren release schedule). In addition to Modern Warfare, other familiar names like NBA 2K20 and GTA V occupy the top of the charts. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot managed to hold onto the #4 spot, while The Division 2 returned to the top 5 due to some sales and anticipation for the Warlords of New York expansion. Ring Fit Adventure also continues to be a bit of a sleeper hit for Nintendo.

Here are February’s top 20 games according to NPD:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare NBA 2K20 Grand Theft Auto V Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot The Division 2 Mario Kart 8 Ring Fit Adventure Madden NFL 20 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Minecraft Luigi’s Mansion 3 Red Dead Redemption II The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Pokemon Sword Just Dance 2020 FIFA 20 Rainbow Six Siege Need for Speed Heat New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

And here are the top-10 best-selling games of 2020 so far:

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Call of Duty: Modern Warfare NBA 2K20 Grand Theft Auto V Madden NFL 20 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Mario Kart 8 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Ring Fit Adventure Minecraft

It will certainly be interesting to see how the coronavirus pandemic affects the industry in the coming months. Will sales be up? Will games like Doom Eternal and Resident Evil 3 permanently retire CoD: Modern Warfare from the top of the charts, or will people be looking for comfort food? We shall see.