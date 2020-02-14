Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Finally Defeats Modern Warfare in January According to NPD

The NPD Group has released their full North American sales data for January 2020, and it was yet another slow month for the industry. Consumers spent $678 million on games and hardware, down 26 percent compared to January 2019. Things were particularly ugly on the hardware front, with sales of $129 million, down a whopping 35 percent year-on-year. The Nintendo Switch was once again the top-selling console, but for the first time in a long while, Switch sales were actually down year-on-year.

On the software front, the big news was that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was finally dethroned after topping the NPD charts for three consecutive months. January’s top title was Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, which is the fastest-selling Dragon Ball game in history. CoD: Modern Warfare still held steady in the #2 position, while Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order managed to stick around at #4. It also seems Nintendo might have a sleeper hit on their hands with the exercise game Ring Fit Adventure, which crept back into the top 10.

Here are January’s top 20 games according to NPD:

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Madden NFL 20 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K20 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Mario Kart 8 Ring Fit Adventure Red Dead Redemption II Minecraft Pokemon Sword Luigi’s Mansion 3 Star Wars: Battlefront II 2017 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Need for Speed Heat FIFA 20 Just Dance 2020 Mortal Kombat 11 Pokemon Shield

Will Modern Warfare reclaim the top spot in February? There’s a good chance, as there aren’t a ton of major releases this month (Zombie Army 4 being the only real contender). What games did you pick up in January? Do any of the NPD numbers from the past month surprise you?