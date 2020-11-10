Microsoft has started rolling out November 2020 Patch Tuesday updates to all the supported versions of the operating system, including the two 2020 feature updates. Windows 10 Cumulative Update KB4586786 (Builds 18362.1198 and 18363.1198) is now available for versions 1909 and 1903.

Highlights of Windows 10 Cumulative Update KB4586786 (Builds 18362.1198 and 18363.1198) for v1909 and v1903

Updates the 2020 DST start date for the Fiji Islands to December 20, 2020.

Updates to improve security when using Microsoft Office products.

Updates to improve security when using input devices such as a mouse, keyboard, or pen.

Updates to improve security when Windows performs basic operations.

Addresses an issue with the package frame launcher (PSF) that passes a malformed parameter to a shim.

Security updates to the Microsoft Scripting Engine, the Microsoft Graphics Component, Windows Input and Composition, the Windows Wallet Service, Windows Fundamentals, and the Windows Kernel.

Microsoft has also released Windows 10 cumulative update KB4586793 (Build 17763.1577) for version 1809, KB4586785 (Build 17134.1845) is available for version 1803, KB4586782 (Build 15063.2554) for version 1703, KB4586830 (Build 14393.4046) for version 1607, and KB4586787 (Build 10240.18756) for the original Windows 10.

KB4586781 Is Out for Windows 10 October 2020 Update (v20H2) and v2004

For Windows 10 version 1809, this will be the last update as the October 2018 Update is meeting its end-of-service deadline today.