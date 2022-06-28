Nothing Phone 1 Specs Leak in Full, a Mid-Range with Decent Battery and Camera

For the most part, the smartphone market has hit a roadblock in terms of innovation and improvement. Sure, each year, we are getting phones that are better than what came before, but in terms of design and other quality of life features, you are not seeing a lot of innovation happening, to being with. Thankfully, Nothing Phone 1 aims to change that, a phone that is coming from Carl Pei's Nothing company, and so far, things look interesting. With the glyph-like interface, and the blinking LED lights on the translucent back panel. Needless to say, Pei is looking to end the trend of boring smartphones.

However, there is one thing that we still do not know for sure about the device and that is the specs. Sure, we have heard rumors in the past about how the Nothing Phone 1 will be a mid-ranger.

Well, today, we have our hands on the specs of the Nothing Phone 1 and indeed, it is a mid-ranger but with some quality internals. Thanks to 91Mobiles, this is what the phone is going to bring to the table.

120Hz OLED panel

Snapdragon 778G+ SoC

8GB RAM

4,500mAh battery, 45W charging

50MP + 16MP dual rear camera

16MP selfie shooter

Android 12-based Nothing OS

Honestly, looking at the specs, there is not much that would surprise you but still, you are getting a decent device, especially the 4,500 mAh battery with 45W battery, which is a clear winner here. The 120Hz OLED is another great addition, and the choice of 50+16-megapixel sensors might seem odd, but we will have to wait and see how Nothing Phone 1 performs in terms of the optics.

So far, we have looked at a device that looks good in almost every aspect. Sadly, the phone is not going to be released in the United States, at least at the start but we will keep you posted as we have more information at hand.