Nothing Phone 1 Has Reached Over 100,000 Pre Orders, Off to a Great Start

Although Nothing Phone 1 is still not officially out on the market, that does not mean that the phone is not up for pre-order as a lot of people are already waiting to get their hands on this seemingly amazing device. In a severely saturated market, we have already seen some amazing smartphones but this first phone from Nothing is currently standing out with its translucent back panel adorned with some LED lights as well.

Nothing Phone 1 Has Over 100,00 Preorders. An Impressive Number for a Seemingly Unknown Phone

Now, Carl Pei has taken it to Twitter and announced that Nothing Phone 1 has reached over 100,000 preorders. Honestly, it is a rather impressive achievement for a phone that has very little official information out in the open but considering how this Pei was responsible for taking OnePlus to the heights as well, I am not surprised.

100,000+ on the pre-order waiting list! Can't wait for everyone to get the phone (1) 🔥🔥🔥 — Carl Pei (@getpeid) June 26, 2022

The Nothing Phone 1 surely looks like an interesting proposition, especially from the looks of it. However, little is known about the hardware that this device packs. A recent leak suggested that the phone is going to come with a Snapdragon 778G+ and 8 gigs of RAM, this clearly indicates that the company is aiming for a mid-range device, and should not cost a lot of money, either.

Information on the screen, refresh rate, battery, cameras, and software is still not known. We do know that Nothing Phone 1 will be running Nothing OS, but how far it is in terms of customization is still something that is not known to us.

We will keep you posted as there is more information on the Nothing Phone 1 as it should be going official in the coming months.

Are you among the people who pre-ordered Nothing Phone 1? Let us know what your thoughts about the device are so far.