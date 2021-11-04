Nothing by Carl Pei is Reportedly Working on 5 Different Products

According to a recent report, Carl Pei's consumer technology startup Nothing is working on more than five new products. The information was revealed by Manu Sharm, vice president, and general manager of Nothing India.

We Might Be Getting a Whole Host of New and Exciting Products from Carl Pei's Nothing

Here is the official statement.

For our way forward, our mission is to build for the future. We are speeding up very rapidly in terms of building a pipeline of products, we already have five products in development that we are speeding up to meet our mission of launching iconic products and we are excited about that.

In addition to that, Sharma also mentioned that ear (1) wireless earphones are during "extremely well." At the moment, India is currently the most significant contributor to the sales of the ear (1); the company is said to have shipped 180,000 units of the earbuds globally.

As per another report, Nothing is already among the top three brands in India's premium TWS market. In the first quarter of its launch, Nothing held 7% of the premium TWS segment in the region.

At the moment, Sharma did not reveal any details about the upcoming products. However, reports have surfaced since last month that Nothing might also launch its first smartphone sometime early next year. The company is also tipped to be working on a power bank which could be launched before the end of this year.

Nothing was founded by Pei in October last year, and he announced this company shortly after leaving OnePlus. They launched the ear (1) in July this year as well.

So far, the plans look ambitious, but we would have to wait and see what these products are and how the general consumer market responds to them.

Let us know what your thoughts are on Nothing's upcoming mystery products; are you excited?