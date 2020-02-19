Not Surprisingly, Pixel and Pixel XL Won’t Be Updated to Android 11; Time to Upgrade

Google has released the developer preview for Android 11 for Pixel handsets earlier than expected. This means that the owners of the Pixel 2, 3, 3A, and 4 can manually flash a full system image onto their devices. Unfortunately, but quite predictably, the original Pixel phones that were released back in 2016 will not be getting the latest version of Android.

Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL Owners, This Is Your Last Year to Enjoy a Major Software Update From Google

Although the first-generation Pixel devices were only guaranteed Android updates until 2018, Google showed generosity by rolling out Android 10 to them in 2019. However, the support is now finally ending, as the Android 11 developer preview is not available for the first-ever Pixel smartphones. It doesn’t really come as a surprise, but the lack of developer preview images kills any remaining hope of a new OS update.

One of the Pixel 5 Features Might Include Reverse Wireless Charging, According to Android 11’s Battery Share Menu

The original Pixel phones were the first handsets to come with Google’s own branding as the Mountain View-based company has previously collaborated with Samsung, LG, Motorola, Asus, and HTC to release Nexus-branded smartphones that ran on stock Android. When it first launched the phones, it committed to two years of major OS upgrades and apparently we have the Project Treble to thank for Android 10. The company had already said that support will end in December and as we can see now, it really meant it this time.

It’s not unusual for companies to stop supporting older devices. There are various reasons behind that such as the inability of aged hardware to sustain new software and partners withdrawing support. Moreover, not many people use years-old devices, so it just doesn’t make sense for companies to spend resources like time and money for optimizing new software for older devices. On the bright side, the Pixel and Pixel XL are still getting security updates.

