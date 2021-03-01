Apple Will Not Adopt USB-C Ports in iPhones in the Near Future, According to New Report

There was a rumor doing the rounds last year stating that the iPhone 13 range will ship without a Lightning port. This implied that Apple was not switching over to the USB-C standard in 2021, at least for its smartphone family. Unfortunately, those who wanted to see a shift from Lightning to USB-C for added convenience will be disappointed to hear that the company is not switching to the new port, at least according to a new prediction.

Apple Will Likely Ditch the Lightning Port and Go ‘Portless’ Rather Than Switching to USB-C

TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has another prediction for us. He believes that Apple will not adopt USB-C for iPhones for the foreseeable future. According to AppleInsider, Kuo provides the following explanation as to why Apple will not make the switch.

“We believe that USB-C is detrimental to the MFi business's profitability, and its waterproof specification is lower than Lightning and MagSafe. Therefore, if the iPhone abandons Lightning in the future, it may directly adopt the portless design with MagSafe support instead of using a USB-C port. At present, the MagSafe ecosystem is not mature enough, so the iPhone will continue to use the Lightning port in the foreseeable future. We believe that the iPhone will significantly improve the user experience if it adopts the power button with the Touch ID sensor. However, currently, there is no visibility on the timing of adopting this new specification.”

We strongly believe that for Apple, sticking to Lightning for the iPhone 13 series has more to do with MFi business profitability rather than water-resistance. After all, take the Galaxy S21 lineup for example; all three models feature USB-C ports, and all three of them are IP68 compliant. Additionally, since MagSafe was recently introduced, it will take some time before Apple decides to ditch the Lightning port altogether and completely adopt MagSafe for its iPhone series.

As for Touch ID embedded on the power button, a previous report mentions Kuo’s prediction of Apple working to bring in-screen Touch ID to iPhones. This suggests that it might take a while before the company is ready to switch things up. So, for those who did not want a ‘portless’ iPhone in 2021, it appears that your prayers have been answered. However, it does not mean Apple is not aggressively experimenting with such a prototype, and we are sure we will hear more updates in the future, so stay tuned.

News Source: AppleInsider