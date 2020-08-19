No New Windows 10 Dev Build Dropping Today Because of a Blocking Bug

Microsoft has been delivering a new build every week to Insiders in the Dev Channel for the past several weeks. However, that might not happen this week. The company's Windows Insider account tweeted that there is a bug affecting the scheduled Windows 10 Preview Build, which means it can't be delivered. However, the Windows development team is considering to release a newer build with a focus on bug fixes later in the week.

Hey Folks - We found a bug in our candidate build for the Dev Channel - so no flight today. We are looking at options for a newer build w/fixes later in the week, so never say never, but unlikely to get a new build this week. Tx ^AL pic.twitter.com/LWau4yTAaJ — Windows Insider (@windowsinsider) August 19, 2020

It’s Time to Get Over Microsoft Edge Legacy Browser – Expires in March 2021

Last week's Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 20190 released to the Dev Channel Insiders introduced a new post-update experience, which will help users see what has changed after a major feature update. The company said that "updates can feel time consuming without real benefit to you," which is why it intends to focus on highlighting the changes after a major Windows 10 feature update is installed.

Windows 10 build 20190 also brought improved Graphics Settings experience and a long list of fixes. Along with the Dev Channel, Microsoft has been delivering new features to those in the Beta Channel, as well, which is focusing on Windows 10 20H2 feature update.