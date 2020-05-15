No New Titanfall Game Being Made, Says Respawn CEO, Though He’d Love to See It Resurrected

Titanfall seemed like one of the big new IPs of the current-generation. It landed with a rather significant splash in March 2014, having reached over 7 million players by the end of that year.

The sequel was therefore very hyped among the first-person shooter community. However, when Titanfall 2 appeared on the market in Fall 2016, it did so squeezed between Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare and Battlefield 1. The result was disastrous in terms of sales, even though the reception for the newly added single player campaign was very favorable.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Latest Update Introduces Bugs and Crashes Fixes

A third Titanfall game was in development at Respawn, but eventually got canceled in favor of the Battle Royale spin-off Apex Legends, which dropped out of nowhere in early 2019 and immediately garnered a huge following.

With the occasion of Respawn's 10th-anniversary celebration, IGN asked CEO Vince Zampella whether there was still life in that franchise. His reply sounds hopeful, though he doesn't provide any timeframe.

There’s nothing currently in development. But it’s always there. You see the little bits of stuff coming back through the lore in Apex Legends. At some point, I would personally like to see some kind of resurrection there. We’ll see if I can make that happen.

Titanfall fans will have to sit tight, then. Zampella is heading up development for a new project at DICE LA, though, and he confirmed it will likely be a shooter running on the Frostbite Engine.