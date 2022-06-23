No Man’s Sky Launches on Nintendo Switch This October
No Man's Sky will make its debut on Nintendo Switch this coming October, alongside a new PlayStation 5 physical remastered edition.
Today, Hello Games, in collaboration with Bandai Namco, confirmed that the game will release on Nintendo Switch digitally on the eShop and at retail on October 7th worldwide. On the same day, a PlayStation 5 physical remastered edition will also launch worldwide, including all the 20 updates that have been released so far, making it the first time beyond 2019 that the game is available for purchase at retail.
A new trailer and new screenshots for the Nintendo Switch version of No Man's Sky have also been shared, and you can find them below. More information on this version of the game can be found on the official website.
No Man's Sky is now available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles. The Nintendo Switch version will release worldwide on October 7th.
Inspired by the adventure and imagination that we love from classic science-fiction, No Man's Sky presents you with a galaxy to explore, filled with unique planets and lifeforms, and constant danger and action.
In No Man's Sky, every star is the light of a distant sun, each orbited by planets filled with life, and you can go to any of them you choose. Fly smoothly from deep space to planetary surfaces, with no loading screens, and no limits. In this infinite procedurally generated universe, you'll discover places and creatures that no other players have seen before - and perhaps never will again.
