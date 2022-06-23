No Man’s Sky Launches on Nintendo Switch This October

No Man's Sky will make its debut on Nintendo Switch this coming October, alongside a new PlayStation 5 physical remastered edition.

Today, Hello Games, in collaboration with Bandai Namco, confirmed that the game will release on Nintendo Switch digitally on the eShop and at retail on October 7th worldwide. On the same day, a PlayStation 5 physical remastered edition will also launch worldwide, including all the 20 updates that have been released so far, making it the first time beyond 2019 that the game is available for purchase at retail.

A new trailer and new screenshots for the Nintendo Switch version of No Man's Sky have also been shared, and you can find them below. More information on this version of the game can be found on the official website.











No Man's Sky is now available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles. The Nintendo Switch version will release worldwide on October 7th.