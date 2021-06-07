No Major Final Fantasy Series News May Be Shared During the Square Enix E3 2021 Press Conference – Rumor

The Square Enix E3 2021 press conference may not feature any big Final Fantasy series news, according to rumors circulating online.

ResetERA forums member Sasliquid, whose information has been verified by the forums' administration team, suggested that no info on upcoming entries in the series will be revealed during the press conference that will be held later this week, on June 13th.

Halo Infinite E3 Rumors Include Better, but Not “Top-Tier” Visuals, Battlefield-Style Mode

While this was somewhat suggested by the press release, as it mostly focused on the publisher's Western-developed titles, it's still disappointing to hear that we won't hear more about the Final Fantasy series this week. With titles like Final Fantasy XVI and Final Fantasy VII Remake being PlayStation console exclusives, at least for the time being, it's likely that more information on these titles could be coming in a Sony event down the line.

Among the new entries in the series that should be revealed in the near future is Final Fantasy Origin, a spin-off game based on the first entry in the series in development by Team Ninja. This game, which is said to be inspired by the From Software's Dark Souls series, is likely going to be a temporary PlayStation console exclusive.

The next entry in the series to release on PlayStation 5 is Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade. The updated version of the first part of the remake released last year on PlayStation 4 will feature enhanced visuals, and a new story episode called Intermission starring Yuffie.