New Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade 4K Footage Shows Combat and Boss Fight

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is coming soon, on June 10th to be exact. In case you haven't been following, the bundle will include Final Fantasy VII Remake enhanced for the PlayStation 5 as well new content in the form of a spin-off episode featuring a new playable character, Yuffie Kisaragi.

Immerse yourself in the city of Midgar like never before, with improved textures, lighting, and background environments. Players can switch between two game modes: "Graphics Mode" prioritizes 4K high-resolution graphics "Performance Mode" prioritizes smooth action at 60 frames per second

Capture and share your memorable moments from the game with a fully customizable “Photo Mode”

Enjoy immersive battles by using the DualSense wireless controller, with its haptic feedback integration, and enjoy dynamic bike racing with its adaptive triggers.

New difficulty settings for ‘Classic Mode’ provide new ways to play

Jump into the action faster with optimized loading times In this new adventure, play as ninja Yuffie Kisaragi as she infiltrates the shadowy Shinra Corporation to steal a powerful materia and restore glory to her homeland. Play alongside new characters and enjoy an expanded gameplay experience featuring multiple new combat and gameplay additions, bringing a new perspective to the FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE story that cannot be missed.

We received some new Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade gameplay footage from Square Enix where Yuffie and her companion Sonon raid a factory and fight a massive Gigantipede boss. You can check it out below in glorious 4K resolution.

As a reminder, the PS5 enhancement patch will be released for free to existing Final Fantasy VII Remake owners on PlayStation 4, with the exception of those who had received the game for free as part of the PlayStation Plus March games lineup. Intergrade will be available for separate purchase too, of course, priced at $19.99 on the PlayStation Store.