Nioh 2 Final Demo to Release on February 28th
A final Nioh 2 demo will be made available for a limited time later this month, Koei Tecmo confirmed.
The final Nioh 2 demo will be released on February 28th and it will be available until March 1st. it's also been confirmed that the character created in the final demo can be imported in the final release, which launches on March 13th worldwide.
【『仁王２』最終体験版配信決定 2/28～3/1】
3月12日の発売に先がけて、
『仁王２』最終体験版を2月28日から3月1日まで配信します。
最終体験版のキャラクタークリエイト機能で作成した外見は、製品版に引き継げます。
詳細は公式サイトをご覧ください。https://t.co/rrjFks531E#仁王２ #Nioh2 pic.twitter.com/5mp0ja86kf
— 『仁王２』公式アカウント (@nioh_game) February 13, 2020
Nioh 2 will expand on the experience introduced by its predecessor with new skills, new weapon types, new gameplay mechanics that allow players to turn into Yokai, improved multiplayer and much more. Like its predecessor, Nioh 2 will also receive a Season Pass that will grant access to all the story expansions that will be released throughout 2020.
The Nioh 2 story will be set before the events of the first game, seeing players play a role in the political struggles of the Warring States period in Japan.
It is the Warring States period in Japan. The year is 1555. Never-ending warfare has transformed the nation into a land of chaos infested by demonic yokai, evil spirits who feed upon their victims. It is in this setting of relentless mayhem that we meet our protagonist, a rogue mercenary hunting down yokai in the Mino Province. This demon hunter hides a terrible secret: they are a half-breed, the orphan offspring of both human and yokai blood. Unable to find a place amongst mankind, our demon hunter journeys alone.
Nioh 2 releases on PlayStation 4 on March 13th.