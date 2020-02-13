Nioh 2 Final Demo to Release on February 28th

A final Nioh 2 demo will be made available for a limited time later this month, Koei Tecmo confirmed.

The final Nioh 2 demo will be released on February 28th and it will be available until March 1st. it's also been confirmed that the character created in the final demo can be imported in the final release, which launches on March 13th worldwide.

Street Fighter V To Get Official Netcode Update Following Champion Edition Release

Nioh 2 will expand on the experience introduced by its predecessor with new skills, new weapon types, new gameplay mechanics that allow players to turn into Yokai, improved multiplayer and much more. Like its predecessor, Nioh 2 will also receive a Season Pass that will grant access to all the story expansions that will be released throughout 2020.

The Nioh 2 story will be set before the events of the first game, seeing players play a role in the political struggles of the Warring States period in Japan.

It is the Warring States period in Japan. The year is 1555. Never-ending warfare has transformed the nation into a land of chaos infested by demonic yokai, evil spirits who feed upon their victims. It is in this setting of relentless mayhem that we meet our protagonist, a rogue mercenary hunting down yokai in the Mino Province. This demon hunter hides a terrible secret: they are a half-breed, the orphan offspring of both human and yokai blood. Unable to find a place amongst mankind, our demon hunter journeys alone.

Nioh 2 releases on PlayStation 4 on March 13th.