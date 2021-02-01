Nioh 2 1.24 Update Introduces Cross-Save Functionality, Balance Tweaks

A new Nioh 2 update is now live on PlayStation 4, adding cross-save functionality with the soon to be released PlayStation 5 version, balance adjustments, and more.

The new cross-save management function introduced in update 1.24 will allow players to transfer save files from the PlayStation 4 to the PlayStation 5 versions and vice versa.

Cross-save management function added

You can select this function via the SYSTEM option at the title screen.

Save data from the PS4 version can be uploaded, then downloaded to the PS5 version, allowing you to continue playing. (It is also possible to transfer from the PS5 version to the PS4 version.)

– To download the save data, access must be done through the same PSN account as the one originally used to upload.

– Trophies are handled differently in the PS5 and PS4 versions. Some trophies that have already been earned (those that are difficult to earn again) will be automatically acquired when the save data is loaded.

-The PS5 version does not allow matching by Friends. To play with a specific user, please use a password.

The Nioh 2 new update also brings some balance adjustments for select Burst Attacks to make them easier to Burst Counter and more

The following bosses’ Burst Attacks have been adjusted to make them easier to Burst Counter. Nue’s biting Burst Attack Shuten Doji’s fire-breathing Burst Attack Otakemaru’s rushing Burst Attack

The equipment selected as the base will now remain selected after Soul Matching has been performed

On the Expedition preparation screen for Picture Scroll missions, ‘Destroy’ can now be selected in the Selection Settings under ‘Choose Mission’

Kodama can no longer hide while the onmyo Magic Fire, Water, or Lightning Familiar Talismans are active

The Nioh 2 1.24 update also introduces some bug fixes, which you can find detailed in full below.

Fixed an issue where the First Active Skill, ‘Battering Ram’, caused unnatural pushback when performed against a wall Fixed an issue where Uminyudo would recover from any ‘Curse of…’ applied to it upon returning to the water Fixed an issue where the Kamaitachi appearing in The Crucible would sometimes climb over steps Fixed an issue where you could not dispel Kashin Koji’s phantom bullet attack using a Barrier Talisman Fixed a bug where you could Burst Counter a number of Minamoto no Yoshitsune and Yoki’s non-Burst Attacks Fixed an issue in the main mission ‘Dawn of the Demon’ and the Twilight Mission ‘The Cradle of the Demon’ where Sudama that had retreated would respawn Fixed an issue in the Twilight Mission, ‘The Cradle of the Demon’, where enemies could find the player while they were praying at a certain shrine The name of the Uesugi’s Crest Protection ‘Nullify Damage (Purification)’ has been changed to ‘Protection (Purification)’ to match its actual effect Fixed an issue in which the following effects were not activated when the status effect ‘Purified’ or ‘Sanctity Talisman’ was present: Onmyo Magic items: Fire, Water, or Lightning Familiar Talismans Special Effect: ‘Ultimate Constitution’ ‘Calming Breath’ from the Guardian Spirit, Ho-oh Switchglaive Active Skill: ‘ Whirling Blade’

Fixed an issue where the effect of the Guardian Spirit’s Protection, ‘Calming Breath’ would sometimes fail to take effect when discovered by a Sudama

Fixed an issue where the special effect ‘Ominous Pact’ would not be removed by Anima recovery caused by picking up a Soul Core

Fixed an issue where the Guardian Spirit Protection, ‘Anima Bonus (Ranged Hit)’, did not take effect when hitting an enemy with an arrow explosion while the Ninja Skill ‘Fire: Explosive Arrow was active

Fixed an error in the description of the ‘Purified’ status ailment in the Effect Icon List

Fixed an issue where the special effect ‘Death Dancer’ would sometimes lose count when a player is hit by an enemy attack during a Feral Burst Counter

Fixed an error in the descriptions of teh Suiki and Nightmare Bringer’s weaknesses in ‘Yokai Illustrations’

Nioh 2 is now available on PlayStation 4. The game launches later this week on PlayStation 5 and PC.