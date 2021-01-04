Nioh 2 1.22 Update Introduces Weapon Balance Changes and More

A new Nioh 2 update is now live, introducing balance changes for all weapon types found in the game.

The 1.22 update, whose notes are only available in Japanese as of now, rebalances all weapon types, including the ones that have been introduced as part of the paid DLC packs.

Adjustments related to martial arts

[sword] Adjusted the damage when the sword martial art "Yaksha Ichimonji" is accumulated to the maximum, and speeds up the attack operation slightly.

Adjusted so that it will not be attacked by the time the attack of the sword martial art "Somaki" occurs, and speed up the attack operation slightly [Two swords] Adjusted the damage of the dual wield martial art "Heavy Jumonji" upward

Adjusted the damage of the dual wield martial art "Raijin" upward

Adjusted to reduce the amount of drop when hitting an enemy with the dual wield martial art "Water Sword" 【spear】 Adjusted the damage and energy damage of the spear martial art "Grandma Sandan" upward.

Adjusted the power damage of the spear martial art "Naruyama" upward

Slightly speed up the attack movement of the spear martial art "Kayabashi" 【axe】 Expanded the attack range and attack judgment time of the shock wave of the ax martial art "Kuma Wei", and adjusted the power damage and destruction upward.

Adjusted the amount of advance and homing at the time of maximum accumulation of the ax martial art "Ara Koma".

Adjusted the damage and destruction of the ax martial art "Armor Crushing" upward.

Speed ​​up the movement immediately after the ax martial art "Slip" is activated, and extend the duration of the effect that can shorten the accumulation time when continuously linking with "Martial arts corresponding to △ long press". [Kusarigama] Shortened the gap before and after the attack of the Kusarigama martial art "Mizugami Kick" and adjusted the damage and energy damage upward.

Kusarigama martial arts "Rough Whirlwind" damage and energy damage, homing adjusted upward

Kusarigama martial art "Red camellia" collapse and homing adjusted upward [Odachi] Adjusted to speed up the guard judgment of the Odachi martial art "Immovable stance" and reduce energy consumption when receiving an unplayable attack

Reduced the damage taken while holding the Odachi martial art "Unyoken", and adjusted the damage when strengthening, power damage, collapse, and attack rate upward. Shorten the timing of zanshin [Tonfa] Adjusted the damage and energy damage of the Tonfa martial art "Shura Renmai Crush" upward.

Adjusted the attribute accumulation of the Tonfa martial art "Ranshishi" upward [Hatchet] Adjusted the damage of the hatchet martial art "Onigami Top" upward.

Adjusted the homing of the hatchet martial arts "Wolf" and "Wolf 2" upward.

Adjusted the damage of the hatchet martial art "Crab prone" upward to make it easier to hit all stages.

Reduced the accumulation time of the hatchet martial art "Stone Fire Thunder"

Shorten the timing to shift to martial arts when the martial arts that are put out from the sword-delivered state are taken out from the sword-drawn state [Naginata Kama] Adjusted the damage and attack speed of Naginata Kama martial art "Ryumaiho" upward.

Adjusted the damage of Naginata Kama martial art "Tsukikaze Naginata" upward

Adjusted the damage balance between slashing and throwing the Naginata Kama martial art "Sansenfu 2"

Naginata sickle After throwing the martial art "Random cutting wheel", adjust so that the enemy approaches the player side when the Naginata sickle that returns to hand hits the enemy.

Shortened the timing at which Naginata Kama martial arts "Michikaze", "Void Leg", and "Random Cutting Wheel" can be relentless, and the timing at which they can recover from rigidity.

Shorten the timing to shift to martial arts when the martial arts that are put out from the sword-delivered state are taken out from the sword-drawn state [Back] Adjusted the amount of magical power increase of the back martial art "豺 wolf hand" upward

The new Nioh 2 update also introduces some tweaks to the end-game content that has been added to the game a few weeks back and a few bug fixes. You can read the full update notes on the game's official website.

Nioh 2 is now available on PlayStation 4 worldwide. The game will receive a free PlayStation 5 upgrade as part of the Nioh Collection next month. The game's complete edition will also release on Steam next month.