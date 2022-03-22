Nintendo Switch Update 14.0.0 Brings Software Groups to the Console

The Nintendo Switch. A console that needs no introduction, surely. It’s the home of titles like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and Super Mario Odyssey. A new console is obviously going to be the place of brand-new titles and updates, and earlier tonight, Nintendo of America revealed a brand-new system update in this vein.

Today, Nintendo of America decided to release a new update, which can be downloaded now. It adds the ability to create folders for your games and software. This feature operates similarly to software folders on PlayStation consoles, where you can group software together for easy organization.

You can read the original announcement tweet below.

The latest #NintendoSwitch update is now available, including a new feature to create groups for software on the console. More information: https://t.co/RuNTfgEKBl pic.twitter.com/UFiwuOc1fw — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 22, 2022

Going to the attached page also provides instructions from Nintendo on how to create folders on your console, which are as follows:

Make sure your Nintendo Switch system has been updated to version 14.0.0 or later.

From the Nintendo Switch HOME Menu, scroll all the way to the right and select All Software.

Press the L Button to view your software by groups.

The first time you create a group, you’ll get a popup where you can select Create New Group. After the first group has been created, click the + Button to create a new group.

Check all software titles that you want to add to the new group, then press Next.

Re-arrange the software titles as desired, then press Next.

Enter a name for the group, then press OK.

The new group will be added to the list of Groups.

All Nintendo Switch users will have to do is update their console, and this new feature will be available for them to use as they see fit. Nintendo Switch consoles are available in most local retailers. It almost isn't needed to say, but the update is also available for Nintendo Switch OLED consoles.