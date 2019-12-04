Nintendo Switch Has Its Best Black Friday to Date, Full Sales Numbers Released

As we reported earlier this week, financial analysts with insider knowledge have already declared the Switch the winner of this year’s big Black Friday sales battle, but now we have some official information from Nintendo itself. According to The Big N, the Switch scored its best week ever, selling a whopping 830,000 units between November 24 to 30 in the US.

As you would expect, the numbers were bolstered by the recently-released Nintendo Switch Lite and it’s lower $200 price tag. Nintendo is also reporting record Cyber Monday sales (although they didn’t attach exact sales figures). Considering the Cyber Monday Switch bundles were actually better than the Black Friday ones (and included in the new-model Switch with better battery life) I expect the numbers were big. To date, the Switch has sold 17.5 million units in North America.

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Ultimate Edition To Release On PS4, Xbox One Next Month

As for the competition, well, neither Sony or Microsoft have released a press release bragging about their Black Friday sales yet, despite offering some pretty attractive deals and bundles. That kind of says it all. Switch has been beating the rather long-in-the-tooth Xbox One and PS4 handily all year, and that almost certainly continued on Black Friday.

Nintendo of America senior vice president of sales and marketing Nick Chavez had this to say about the company’s very merry kickoff to the holiday season…

Holiday shoppers see the value of Nintendo Switch, which offers a vast library of games for every type of player. Whether shopping for the ideal gift or picking one up for yourself, the Nintendo Switch family of systems provides options that fit every play style.

As we’ve written, analysts now expect the Switch to join the 100-million-units-sold club alongside systems like the Wii, PS4, and PS2. So yeah, expect more good Black Fridays ahead.

Did you partake in any of the Black Friday/Cyber Monday console sales? Did you grab a Switch or are you still not sold?