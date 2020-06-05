New Nintendo Switch System Update 10.0.4 Released; Release Notes Inside

Nintendo Switch system update 10.0.4 has just been rolled out by Nintendo which addresses an issue with the eShop.

After last week’s 10.0.3 firmware update, Nintendo has released another system update for the Switch. The update appears to be a minor one and addresses an issue with the Nintendo eShop in some regions where a new credit card could not be used to add funds for use in the eShop.

Although minimal, we’ve included the official release notes for this system update nonetheless:

Nintendo Switch System Update 10.0.4 Release Notes Ver. 10.0.4 (Released June 4, 2020) Fixed the following issue:

We have fixed the issue where it was not possible in some countries or regions to add funds using a new credit card or to register credit card information in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Switch is available globally now. Nintendo released its hybrid platform back in March of 2017 and it has been the best-selling platform in the US for quite some time now. As of March 31 of this year, the Switch has sold more than 55 million units worldwide.