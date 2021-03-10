Nintendo Switch Pro DLSS Won’t Be Handled by the Dock – Rumor

The next Nintendo Switch revision is rumored to support NVIDIA DLSS, and it seems like even handheld mode will be able to take advantage of the technology.

Speaking on the ResetEra forums, NateDrake revealed that the Switch Pro DLSS will be hardware-based and won't be handled by the dock, so it should be available for handheld mode as well.

Hardware based, so, yes, the SoC. It won't be handled by the dock.

NateDrake also commented again on the Nintendo Switch Pro reveal and release window. He still believes the announcement will be made during the next Fiscal Year, but the console may be delayed into 2022.

I do believe it'll be announced the coming FY. The plan was to release this year, but I suspect it'll be delayed into 2022. Delays can, and will, continue to be an every changing variable in figuring out when we'll hear about it and see it.

The Nintendo Switch Pro has been rumored to be in the works for a very long time. While Nintendo has yet to announce if this new revision is indeed real, there's been some evidence that something is brewing, as a new model codenamed Aula is mentioned in the console's firmware.

The tablet itself definitely has an upgraded display, I don't know if it's 4K. Aula has firmware support some Realtek chip that advertises itself as a "4K UHD multimedia SoC", too, hence my belief it's 4K. That chip might be inside a new dock and not inside the tablet, though, there's no way to tell from the firmware code yet. Checked my previous discussions with hexkyz, the upgraded tablet display is an OLED screen. Probably not higher resolution on tablet itself, so I guess the 4k realtek chip is more likely to be new dock than I thought it was.

The Nintendo Switch Pro has yet to be officially revealed. We will keep you updated on the console as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.