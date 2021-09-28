Nintendo Switch OLED Unboxing and Comparison Video Highlights Massive Screen Upgrade and More

A new Nintendo Switch OLED unboxing and comparison video has been shared online ahead of the system's release next week.

The new video, shared on YouTube by Nintendo Prime, highlights the differences with the base Nintendo Switch model, highlighting the massive improvements of the new OLED screen and more.

The Nintendo Switch OLED will not only come with a 7-inch OLED screen that will improve handheld play considerably but also a built-in wired LAN port, improved speakers, a better stand for tabletop mode, and more.

Meet the newest member of the Nintendo Switch family The new system features a vibrant 7-inch OLED screen, a wide adjustable stand, a dock with a wired LAN port, 64 GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio. 7-inch OLED screen Feast your eyes on vivid colors and crisp contrast when you play on-the-go. See the difference the vibrant screen makes, whether you're racing at top speed or squaring off against enemies. Wide, adjustable stand Flip out the sturdy stand for easy viewing in Tabletop mode. Find your best angle Adjust the stand to find the optimal viewing angle—perfect for a quick multiplayer game with a buddy. Built-in wired LAN port Connect online using the dock’s LAN port when playing in TV mode. Enhanced audio Enjoy enhanced audio from the system’s onboard speakers.

The Nintendo Switch OLED launches on October 8th worldwide.