The new Nintendo Switch OLED model might indeed just be some sort of interim model, according to Tokyo-based industry analyst, Serkan Toto.

To the disappointment of many, the new Switch OLED model won’t pack the previously-rumored hardware improvements, including a faster CPU and more memory alongside 4K capabilities in docked mode. One of the major outlets that reported that Nintendo would be releasing a ‘Pro’ 4K model later this year was Bloomberg, and following yesterday’s article about Nintendo’s OLED model, tech journalist Takashi Mochizuki has now updated the article with a quote from the above-mentioned industry analyst.

If Toto is to be believed, the release of the rumored ‘New Nintendo Switch’ Pro model might be linked to the release of the upcoming The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 and the ending of the ongoing hardware component shortages.

“This new Switch looks more like an interim model than a real upgrade to me,” Serkan Toto told Bloomberg. “This might just be a dummy upgrade until Breath Of The Wild 2 is ready and the component shortage is over next year.”

Interestingly, reputable VentureBeat journalist Jeff Grubb also appears to have been suggesting that a Pro model is still on the table.

“I still have only ever personally heard 2022 for a Switch Pro”, Grubb tweeted when asked about the rumored Pro model. “And if that still happens, I'll continue to speculate that will have 4K output with a significantly more efficient chip with DLSS.”

The Switch OLED launches globally on the 8th of October for $349.99. As covered earlier today, the newly redesigned dock will also be sold separately for those who don't want to buy purchase the new OLED model.