New Nintendo Switch Hardware Model Preliminary Support Added by Firmware 10.0.0; May Feature a Secondary Display

A new Nintendo Switch firmware has been released earlier today, introducing new features to the console. The firmware, however, includes some undocumented changes and, among them, is support for a new console model.

Dataminer Mike Heskin took a good look at the 10.0.0 firmware, discovering that it adds preliminary support for a new hardware model. 3 of the 5 new DRAM profiles are for this new hardware type and it seems like there is evidence that this new model will feature a secondary display.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Pulled From Chinese Selling Sites After Hong Kong Protests

Firmware 10.0.0 adds preliminary support for a new hardware model: "nx-abcd".

3 of the 5 new DRAM profiles are for this new hardware type and there's evidence of a secondary display of sorts being added exclusively on this model.

( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°) — Mike Heskin (@hexkyz) April 14, 2020

The presence of a secondary display would definitely be interesting, as it would make the Switch a true successor to the DS and 3DS consoles. At the time, Nintendo has yet to announce any new hardware model of its popular console, so we have to take the information revealed today with a grain of salt.

The Nintendo Switch 10.0.0 firmware update introduces some welcome features, such as the option to transfer data between system memory and an SD card, the option to remap buttons and more.

Added an option to transfer software data between the system memory and an SD card. Users can now transfer downloadable software, update data, and DLC from the system memory to an SD card (and vice versa).

Note that save data and some update data cannot be transferred to an SD card. Added an option to remap the controller buttons. Analog stick and button configurations can now be changed for each paired controller. Custom configurations can be saved as favorites in System Settings > Controllers and Sensors. Custom configurations are stored on the Nintendo Switch system.

Configurations can be customized for the following controllers: Joy-Con (L), Joy-Con (R), Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. Button configurations can also be customized on the Nintendo Switch Lite system.

This feature is not available for other controllers.

On each system, up to five favorite custom configurations can be saved for Joy-Con (L), five for Joy-Con (R), five for Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. Five configurations can also be saved as favorites for Nintendo Switch Lite.

The Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite are available worldwide. We will let you know more about this new hardware model as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.