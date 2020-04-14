New Nintendo Switch System Update 10 Adds Controller Button Remapping, New AC User Icons, News Bookmark Feature and More

Nintendo Switch System Update 10.0.0 has just been rolled out by Nintendo and with comes some interesting new features.

The brand-new firmware update for Nintendo’s hybrid platform is available for download now and aside from the traditional stability improvements, this major update adds new features to the system, including the option to remap the controller buttons, new Animal Crossing user profile icons, a news bookmark feature, the option to transfer data between the Switch’s internal memory and an SD card, and a new section in user Settings for play activity settings.

We would have hoped for folder support and additional themes with this one but the option to remap controller buttons is a nice addition to the Switch as well. We’ve included the full release notes for the new firmware update down below:

This feature allows you to bookmark your favorite news items. A maximum of 300 news items can be bookmarked.

An internet connection is required to view bookmarked News items.

News items that are no longer available cannot be viewed, even if they were bookmarked. Added an option to transfer software data between the system memory and an SD card. Users can now transfer downloadable software, update data, and DLC from the system memory to an SD card (and vice versa).

Note that save data and some update data cannot be transferred to an SD card. Added an option to remap the controller buttons. Analog stick and button configurations can now be changed for each paired controller. Custom configurations can be saved as favorites in System Settings > Controllers and Sensors. Custom configurations are stored on the Nintendo Switch system.

Configurations can be customized for the following controllers: Joy-Con (L), Joy-Con (R), Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. Button configurations can also be customized on the Nintendo Switch Lite system.

This feature is not available for other controllers.

On each system, up to five favorite custom configurations can be saved for Joy-Con (L), five for Joy-Con (R), five for Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. Five configurations can also be saved as favorites for Nintendo Switch Lite. Added a new section in User Settings for Play Activity Settings. The options for "Display play activity to:" and "Delete Play Activity" have been moved from Friends Settings to the new Play Activity Settings. Added new selections to the lineup of user profile icons. Select from 6 new icons from the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game for your user. General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience.

The Nintendo Switch is available globally now, although product shortages due to COVID-19 might prevent you from actually purchasing one at the moment.