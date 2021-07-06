New Nintendo Switch Firmware Update 12.1.0 Adds New Storage Space System Functionality; New Encryption Master Key Seemingly Introduced

Nintendo Switch Firmware Update 12.1.0 has been rolled out, which adds a new storage space system functionality.

Aside from the usual general system stability improvements in all of Nintendo’s system update, the new firmware version allows Switch users to easily delete (from either the internal storage of microSD) the update data of software in case there isn’t enough space available to download a new update.

In addition, it appears that the Switch’s operating system was updated, and as spotted by Switch dataminer “OatmealDome”, Nintendo has seemingly introduced a new encryption master key in order to combat modding and hacking.

You’ll find the official release notes for this new Switch firmware version down below. The system update will be automatically downloaded if you have this option enabled. The update can be downloaded manually via the system settings menu.

Nintendo Switch Firmware Update 12.1.0 Release Notes Ver. 12.1.0 (Released July 5, 2021) Added the following system functionality: If there is not enough space remaining on the system memory (internal storage) or microSD card when downloading game software update data, you can now delete old data for that software, enabling you to download the new data. When deleting the old data, you won't be able to play the game until the new data has finished downloading.

General system stability improvements have been made to enhance the user's experience.

The Nintendo Switch is available globally now. The popular hybrid platform was released back in March of 2017. Recent rumors claim that Nintendo is gearing up to release a more powerful new Switch model later this year with 4K functionalities in docked mode. Nintendo has yet to officially announce this ‘New Nintendo Switch’ model.